Poughkeepsie, NY

Dave Portnoy Needs to Stop Ignoring This Poughkeepsie Pizza

By Nick
 3 days ago
Poughkeepsie, New York is located about 79 miles north of Manhattan. It might be a place that most New York City residents have heard of but it might not be on their radar unless they are passing through. Poughkeepsie pizza should put us on the map especially if it is award...

Bizarre Mess Found Under Deck of Hudson Valley, NY Home

Hmmm...what do you think caused it? I'm still looking at the picture and trying to figure out what exactly could have made this. The other day I was on Facebook and there was a very interesting post in a local community group that really caught my attention. One family noticed strange markings under their deck and they are perplexed by what could have caused it. Maybe you can figure it out if you take a look at it.
The Mid-Hudson Valley’s Best Chinese Food According to Google

So, a couple years ago I shared this College Humor video on Facebook, and it came back up in my memories. The video, which you can watch below, is talking about how no one needs a menu for Chinese food. Chinese restaurants all offer practically the same thing, and that no one strays from their typical order. No matter how curious you might be to try something new one day, you will always go for the same old thing you've been getting for years. When was the last time you tried something new on the menu? For the last 20 years, my go-to order has been Chicken with Broccoli, which comes with a side of rice, and a shrimp roll. Occasionally I'll get a Chicken Soup or some Lo Mein, but otherwise, it's always the same thing. The last time I ordered Chinese food, I also got a side of dumplings, but that was in addition to my typical order.
Two iconic Orange County restaurants closing

Two long-time popular restaurants in Orange County are closing their doors. After 71 years, Tony Boffa’s Italian restaurant in Middletown will be closing as the family is retiring, and Catherine’s in Goshen will no longer be open for business after 31 years in operation. Both restaurants announced their...
Do You Accidentally Use Your Signal on The Curve in Wappingers?

I'll admit that I am not the best driver in the world. In fact, I can admit I'm not the best driver in the Hudson Valley. I'm not even the best driver in my household. Driving with my wife as a passenger in my car always seems to end up in a fight. I think in order for her to finally feel safe with me behind the wheel, I will need to install one of those extra brake pedals on the passenger side of the vehicle.
Watch as the New Adams Location in Wallkill, NY is Built

Slowly but surely, one of the Hudson Valley's most popular local grocery stores is expanding. If you remember back in December of 2021, Adams Fairacre Farms announced the addition of their 5th location. Adams had started out as a small farm stand here in the Hudson Valley and then expanded to 4 locations in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers, Kingston, and Newburgh.
Surprising Reason For ‘New Gun Store’ in Hudson Valley, New York

Some Hudson Valley residents were shocked to see a "new gun store" open up in the region. "Chew's Guns & Ammo" recently appeared in Rockland County, New York. Signs outside the store read "Guns. Army Surplus. Knives. Antiques. Ammo. Collectables. Buy Sell Trade," "Pelham's Favorite Gun Seller," "Guns Knives Surplus," "Buy Sell Trade," Antiques War Relics," and "We Buy Guns."
Asian Hudson Valley Woman Brutally Beaten in New York Home

A Hudson Valley man is accused of punching a 67-year-old woman 125 times, nearly killing her. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Yonkers resident Tammel Esco was indicted on multiple hate crime charges for allegedly punching a 67-year-old Asian woman more than 100 times, repeatedly stomping on her upper body, and spitting on her.
OG Tiny House for Sale in Highland, New York

It could be considered one of the Hudson Valley's Original Tiny Homes. This 1920s cottage in West Park, New York with a Highland, New York mailing address is what old school tiny homes looked light before the movement caught on. Long before people were rolling modern styled portable tiny homes...
Former Pickwick Pub Building in Poughkeepsie Demolished

The vacant building that once housed the popular Pickwick Pub in Poughkeepsie was demolished this week. I remember driving down Main Street in Poughkeepsie last week and looking up at the old Pickwick Pub building. I said to myself, "when is someone going to do something with the place", as it's been vacant now for years. The Pickwick closed its doors in April of 2016, and since then there had been rumors floating around as to what would become of the spot.
Most Hudson Valley Railroad Crossings Have Exempt Signs, What Do They Mean?

I see them all over and have no clue what they mean. I've written many times about some of the things I've witnessed and noticed while driving around the Hudson Valley. We've figured out what old business used to be in many locations all across the Hudson Valley, it's one of the things that you guys are amazing at! So while I was driving in the Fishkill, East Fishkill areas last weekend I had one of those random questions hit me and thought who better to ask than you.
Hudson Valley Teen Stabbed At Popular Fair in New York

Violence erupted during one of the first nights of a popular Hudson Valley fair. A Hudson Valley teen was sent to the hospital and one person was arrested. On Monday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department confirmed a Hudson Valley teen was stabbed and another teen was arrested following a stabbing in Orange County, New York.
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

