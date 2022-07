PRESCOTT, Ariz. — It's a decades-old mystery that still haunts Arizona's high country. On June 12, 1987, Cathy Sposito went out with her friends for dinner. The New York native was in Yavapai County for school, studying at Prescott College. She told her friends she planned to go hiking in the morning but they didn't realize they'd never see her again.

