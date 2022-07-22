ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school students gets hands on pilot experience at Michigan Tech’s Summer Youth Program

By John Truitt
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan Technological University’s Summer Youth Programs offer a camp style, mini college experience to high school students that packs in a whole lot of hands on training. One such week long course is the aviation and aerospace program that teaches young adults about the science behind...

National Hammock Day: Best Places to Hammock in Michigan

Today is National Hammock Day and hanging my hammock is one of the most relaxing, enjoyable hobbies that I have! They do call me the Hip Hop Hippie after all. I actually have mine in my trunk so I can throw it up anytime I find a great location. The two spots that I love to hang my hammock is in some pines or next to a body of water. But I also enjoy throwing it up on a couple of trees in my backyard when I can’t sneak away to a spot.
Our Community Tour Ontonagon: How the Copper Country got its name

GREENLAND, Mich. (WJMN) – Located outside of Ontonagon, lies a living piece of history that shows how the Copper Country got its name. “So we officially opened in 1850,” said Sarah Aardal, Tour Guide, Adventure Mining Company. “The Copper Rush out here typically ranges between starting around between 1843 and 1848. The first couple months here, everything seemed really promising. The copper here is found in huge veins of the solid copper, which on paper that sounds really good, but unfortunately that makes it very difficult to remove. And so that was kind of our downfall, that our copper here is too large and too pure. And so it was just a lot of looks like trying to stay afloat and break even but eventually weren’t able to do that. And in 1920, we had to shut down and the bank reclaimed some property so at the end of the experience, Adventure Mining Company was doomed to failure. For a long time the mine was just pretty much the sphere locals were able to just come in and do whatever they wanted. And that’s really not good. Especially because if people get lost, fall, and it’s just not safe, not cool. And it was eventually bought up in I believe the ’70s and they also started doing tours around that time. It wasn’t nearly as commercialized as we are here. So like swapped hands for a couple more times after that. But then about 2005 the man that signs my paychecks, brought it up and so yeah, he turned it into what we see here today.”
Gov. Whitmer commits $3M to build 1,200-acre park in Baraga County

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Outdoor recreation is a pastime many in Michigan can get behind. New state funding may help boost the quality of outdoor fun, especially for those in the Upper Peninsula. On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer approved $45.6 million for the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. Municipalities and...
M-26 reopens after semi rollover outside of Painesdale

PAINSEDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: All lanes that were closed after a semi truck hauling woodchips flipped on its side near Painesdale in Houghton County are back open to drivers. According to MDOT Upper Peninsula, northbound and southbound M-26 at Kersearge St. are no longer closed following crash clean-up. No...
