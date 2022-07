Fairfield County Administrator, Malik Whitaker announced at the July 25 council meeting that M. Ann Broadwater is the County’s new Economic Development Director. Ms. Broadwater has 25+ years of economic development experience in both South Carolina and Virginia. She served as the senior development manager and economic development manager with the South Carolina Department of Commerce and later worked as a senior project manager and director of public and investor relations for the Central South Carolina Alliance. In Virginia, Ms. Broadwater was a project leader and manager of global business development.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO