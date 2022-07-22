Animals at Columbus Zoo enjoy donated field turf from Ohio Stadium

There was a clash between former Ohio State football players on Friday, but it did not occur on the gridiron. Over 20 former Buckeyes gathered at Huntington Park on Friday for the Cardale Jones Charity Softball Game, with all of the proceeds going to the Buckeye Cruise for Cancer. Although it was a matchup between offensive and defensive greats from Ohio State history, Jones said it was exciting to have a large number of former Buckeyes back in Columbus for a good cause.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO