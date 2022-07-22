Animals at Columbus Zoo enjoy donated field turf from Ohio Stadium

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Fair announced a new attraction at the former Showplace Pavilion, which has undergone a name change and is now called The Dog House, featuring canine entertainment every day. Canine class is a 30-minute long dog trainer demonstration taught by nationally ranked dog...
Delaware Countians that are looking to pick up some extra cash, particularly those who follow the Ohio State Buckeyes, have a unique opportunity this fall as the university celebrates the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium. Each game at The Shoe takes a small army of workers to put on the...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thousands of country music fans packed Ohio Stadium and the surrounding areas for the return of Buckeye Country Superfest. The stadium has hosted the festival since 2015 and continued every year until COVID interrupted the 2020 show. The 2022 show was met with a new community mask advisory from Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Friday the death of its 6-year-old koala named Thoar. The zoo wrote in a social media post that Thoar “was humanely euthanized while surrounded by his loving care team on Monday, July 18, 2022, after his health had significantly declined.”
Have you ever wondered about working at Ohio Stadium on an Ohio State football game day and having the chance to actually get paid to watch your favorite team play?. Well, that can become a reality. Ohio State requires hundreds of people to execute a successful gameday operations at The Shoe. The university announced today it will host a job fair next Wednesday and Thursday for potential candidates to interview for a wide range of gameday positions.
Powell, OH – Zoombezi Bay invites you to join us in putting the “tide” in Yuletide! During our nine-day Christmas in July celebration, presented by Wendy’s, Central Ohio’s wildest waterpark will be decking the halls and pouring on the holiday cheer from July 23-31, 2022.
There was a clash between former Ohio State football players on Friday, but it did not occur on the gridiron. Over 20 former Buckeyes gathered at Huntington Park on Friday for the Cardale Jones Charity Softball Game, with all of the proceeds going to the Buckeye Cruise for Cancer. Although it was a matchup between offensive and defensive greats from Ohio State history, Jones said it was exciting to have a large number of former Buckeyes back in Columbus for a good cause.
With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On July 27-28, the Ohio State Department of Athletics will be hosting a hiring fair for several positions at Ohio Stadium. The hiring fair will be held in the Huntington Club at Ohio Stadium from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Representatives will be...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Scioto Mile downtown riverfront Bicentennial Park was packed with thousands of people as the Jazz & Rib Fest returned after being put on hold for two years due to the pandemic. "It's hot!" screamed Clarence Maxwell, a Jazz & Rib Fest attendee. "It's terrible! It's...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A strong thunderstorm came through Columbus and surrounding areas around central Ohio Saturday afternoon. The storm brought fast winds and ominous clouds across the region that caused thousands of power outages and some storm damage. In Delaware County, the Emergency Management Agency reported that numerous trees fell onto roadways and had […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Residents all across Central Ohio experienced damage from the strong winds and rain that came through the state this weekend. Evea Aubry lives on Broadland Avenue in Columbus and says she felt those heavy winds Friday night. "I actually thought something hit my house. You...
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Your garden may be looking a little stressed with our recent summer heat in Central Ohio. Make sure you are watering the plants to keep the soil moist if you have missed out on the recent rains, plus fertilizer will help your flowers push out new blooms.
Above: Watch an earlier report on the East Broad Street shooting. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are seeking a teenager wanted in connection with the death of a woman caught in a shootout. Columbus police secured an arrest warrant Friday for Kyrim Curenton, 16, whose address was listed as being in the 1600 block of […]
COLUMBUS – Storms packing high winds and heavy rain knocked down trees and caused power outages across central Ohio Saturday. American Electric reported power had been restored to all but about 1,000 customers in central Ohio early Sunday morning after approximately 47.000 outages were reported around the utility’s service area after the fast-moving storm moved through just before noon.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands in Ohio remain without power after strong thunderstorms moved through the area Saturday afternoon. As of 6:30 a.m., AEP Ohio is reporting 7,916 total outages across Ohio, including just under 1,000 in Franklin County. For the latest forecast, click here. To track power outages in central Ohio, click here.
WORTHINGTON, Ohio — Your swimming pool could earn you cash. Or, if you want to cool off with your own private pool experience, there’s a way to rent by the hour. Think of it as a short-term rental app for backyard pools. “When I told my dad I'm...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman has quite a shark tale to tell. Tasa Summers was vacationing in Daytona Beach with her boyfriend when she decided to head into the ocean. She said she was about 50 to 100 yards from shore in waist deep water. "All of a...
When Savvy Sliders opened at 1450 W. Broad St. last year, the polished new smash burger concept was testing the Columbus market with its first location outside the state of Michigan. And it appears the city passed the test, as the fast-growing burger spot plans to open a second Columbus...
The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.
Comments / 1