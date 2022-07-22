Clinton residents speak out after 2 deadly shootings in one week

Authorities say a Dubuque man broke into multiple storage units by cutting through interior walls, stealing more than $10,000 worth of items. 46 year old Christopher Soppe was arrested Monday on warrants charging first-degree theft, two counts of second-degree theft, fourth-degree theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, plus several other charges. A report states that Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded June 17 to Alts Mini Storage for a report of someone breaking into several storage units. Seven storage units were accessed through interior walls. Investigators say a key was found on the floor of one unit that opened a unit belonging to Soppe. Executing a search warrant, authorities found a majority of the stolen items inside Soppe’s storage unit, along with a path into Soppe’s unit via the walls.

