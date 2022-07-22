ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, IA

Clinton residents speak out after 2 deadly shootings in one week

 6 days ago

CLINTON, Iowa — Residents in Clinton are speaking out after a recent spike in gun violence. Police are investigating two deadly shootings in one week. "All of a sudden I heard a 'bang, bang, bang, bang... and somebody started screaming," one resident said. A 35-year-old man, identified as...

