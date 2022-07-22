Clinton residents speak out after 2 deadly shootings in one week
6 days ago
CLINTON, Iowa — Residents in Clinton are speaking out after a recent spike in gun violence. Police are investigating two deadly shootings in one week. "All of a sudden I heard a 'bang, bang, bang, bang... and somebody started screaming," one resident said. A 35-year-old man, identified as...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Three teens were arrested after a shooting in Davenport Tuesday morning, according to police. Davenport police responded about 2:05 a.m. to the 3100 block of West Lombard Street for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Callers gave a description of the vehicle involved.
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s case:. QUIVADAS GAINES, 31, 6’4”, 240 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Scott County for failure to appear...
A Davenport man has been sentenced to over 37 years behind bars for his involvement in multiple shootings in 2016 and 2017. On July 25, Darion Daquan Gardner, age 27, pleaded guilty to Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in Aid of Racketeering, Causing Death Through Use of a Firearm, and Attempted Murder in Aid of Racketeering. In 2016 and 2017, as a member of Savage Life Boys (SLB), a Davenport-based street gang, he was involved in multiple shootings, including at a dice game in December 2016, and at the Hotel Davenport in February 2017.
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Since the start of summer, the Rock Island Police Department reported a total of ten different shootings. The first one took place on June 19 with the latest falling on Sunday, July 24. Half of those shootings resulted in five deaths. The most recent victim...
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island Police Department, joined by State's Attorney Dora Villarreal, held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to address the recent gun violence in the city this summer and what they're doing to combat it. The last four shootings have taken place over only a...
Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about what happens when someone files a complaint with the BBB. People gather for ceremony for new piece at Korean War Memorial. Updated: 3 hours ago. A ceremony in Washington, D.C. dedicated a new piece at the Korean War...
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an eastern Iowa man who allegedly claimed to be a military veteran to steal thousands of dollars. TV Station KTVO reports that a concerned citizen asked the sheriff’s department to investigate the possible charity fraud in May 2022.
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Silvis man was arrested Saturday after police say he set a fire at an apartment building. Around 8:15 p.m., Silvis police responded to an apartment building in the 100 block of 10th Street for a noise complaint. While on scene, officers became aware of a fire coming from one of the apartments.
Authorities say a Dubuque man broke into multiple storage units by cutting through interior walls, stealing more than $10,000 worth of items. 46 year old Christopher Soppe was arrested Monday on warrants charging first-degree theft, two counts of second-degree theft, fourth-degree theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, plus several other charges. A report states that Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded June 17 to Alts Mini Storage for a report of someone breaking into several storage units. Seven storage units were accessed through interior walls. Investigators say a key was found on the floor of one unit that opened a unit belonging to Soppe. Executing a search warrant, authorities found a majority of the stolen items inside Soppe’s storage unit, along with a path into Soppe’s unit via the walls.
A 23-year-old man is sought in connection with a July 15 murder. On Friday, July 15, 2022 at approximately 9:50 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of 4th ½ Street. Officers located 25-year-old Davion Roe suffering from a gunshot wound. Roe was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital in Rock Island but succumbed to his injuries before arrival, according to a Monday release.
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is recounting the terror at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Felicia Coe was camping at the park last week with her boyfriend and his 16- and 11-year-old sons. She says Friday was supposed to be a beautiful day exploring caves and nature before it took a turn for the worst.
HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Deputies are searching for an Oxford Junction man they say falsely claimed he was a veteran and received more than $4,500 from a benefit motorcycle ride. On May 2, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen about possible stolen valor,...
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month and area police departments have recently reported a number of car thefts. Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said the city has reported 23 car thefts so far this year. He says that’s more reports compared to last year’s 17 stolen cars.
Just two hours after a prior gunfire incident, shots rang out again in Rock Island on Monday night. And this time, while no one was injured, one vehicle was struck. Rock Island Police found at least eight shell casings about 8:00 p.m. in an alley near the intersection of 15th Street and 9th Avenue.
