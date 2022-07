Thanks to the United States, Huawei is no longer the smartphone powerhouse that it once was. Just a few years ago, the Chinese manufacturer was poised to become the world's largest smartphone manufacturer. But after being placed on the Entity List in 2019 by the U.S., the company could no longer access its U.S. supply chain which prevented it from doing business with some of its important suppliers including Google.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO