ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clinton residents speak out over 2 deadly shootings in 1 week

WQAD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice do not believe there's any connection...

www.wqad.com

Comments / 0

Related
WQAD

Fourth Rock Island shooting reported in week, 21-year-old victim

A 21-year-old man was left injured following a shooting in Rock Island Sunday morning, according to police. It was around 1:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of 8th Street within the Douglas Park neighborhood. Police said he suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. No property damage was reported. An investigation is...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Man sought after early morning stabbing in Rock Island

On Sunday, July 24, at approximately 6:17 a.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to Maple Ridge Apartments, 3700 Fifth Street, in reference to a report of an injured person. Officers found a 29-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital for medical treatment of her […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
iowa.media

THREE FOUND DEAD AT MAQUOKETA CAVES CAMPGROUND

THREE PEOPLE WERE FOUND SHOT TO DEATH IN THE CAMPGROUND AT MAQUOKETA CAVES STATE PARK EARLY THIS (FRIDAY) MORNING. AUTHORITIES SAY A SUSPECT HAS BEEN FOUND DEAD OF A SELF-INFLICTED GUNSHOT WOUND. RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS. PARKDEATHS OC………SOQ :30. The post THREE FOUND DEAD...
MAQUOKETA, IA
KWQC

Police: 1 hurt in overnight Rock Island shooting

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police are investigating a shooting that left one person with a serious, but not a life-threatening injury. According to police, officers arrived at the 1200 block of 12th Avenue around 11:15 p.m. for reports of shots fired with a person injured. When officers...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
WQAD

Rock Island shooting sends one person to hospital

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — One person was seriously injured after a shooting in Rock Island. Police said it happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of 12th Avenue. The incident was on the city's west-side in the Longview neighborhood. Officers found a 33-year-old man shot. He was...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island police investigate midnight homicide

On Friday, July 22, 2022, at approximately 12:04 a.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of 8th Street. When officers arrived, they located a 21-year-old man who was a gunshot victim. The victim was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital in Rock Island but later succumbed to his injuries, according to a Friday release.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Multiple crews fight Saturday-night apartment fire

Firefighters were on the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a fire in a multi-unit apartment building on the 100 block of 10th Street, Silvis. A young man was placed in a squad car and transported from the scene. We do not know why he was in custody. Because...
SILVIS, IL
superhits106.com

Man Arrested For Assault and Public Intoxication

Dubuque Police arrested 48 year old Michael Pool Wednesday on charges of domestic assault with injury and public intoxication. Reports say that Michael Pool assaulted 45 year old Misty Pool on Huff Street.
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

Clinton teen charged in fatal shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton teen is charged with fatally shooting a man Wednesday night, according to police. Kyler Jay Andresen, 17, is charged as an adult with first degree murder, a Class A felony. Punishable by life in prison, with the possibility of parole. The Clinton Police Department...
CLINTON, IA
WQAD

Shooting on 8th Street in Rock Island leaves one dead

Early morning on July 22, police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of 8th Street in Rock Island. When officers arrived on the scene, they identified a 21-year-old male gunshot victim. The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect, now in custody, led chase of 95 mph-plus

A 23-year-old Maquoketa man faces multiple charges after law enforcement officials say he led officers on a chase of more than 95 mph. Glenn Nadermann faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, and eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participation in a felony; and an aggravated misdemeanor of third-degree criminal mischief, court records say.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigating assault of 2 in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are asking the public’s help in identifying several people they want to question in connection with an assault in Davenport. According to police, on July 12, two people were assaulted and injured while in the 1600 block of Washington Street. One had broken bones.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Arrest made in Kwik Star shooting; attempted murder charge filed

UPDATE: July 21, 2022, 11:26 a.m. — An 18-year-old has been arrested for attempted murder in an overnight shooting in west Davenport. At approximately 1:37 a.m. July 21, Davenport Police responded to Kwik Star (2850 W. Locust St.) in reference to reports of shots fired with one victim. Responding...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect spray-painted stolen Trailblazer to disguise it

A 26-year-old Milan man faces multiple charges after police say he stole a Chevy Trailblazer and then spray-painted the entire vehicle to disguise it. Cody Hinden, whose address also is listed as Davenport, faces felony charges of second-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief, along with a misdemeanor of possession of a controlled substance – first offense, court records say.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Victims named in deadly Maquoketa shooting

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone stabbed a man in the chest. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County hold recruiting event. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County held their summer recruiting event at Diamond Dreams in North Liberty on Saturday. Members of Cedar Falls community...
MAQUOKETA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy