Clinton residents speak out over 2 deadly shootings in 1 week

On Friday, July 22, 2022, at approximately 12:04 a.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of 8th Street. When officers arrived, they located a 21-year-old man who was a gunshot victim. The victim was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital in Rock Island but later succumbed to his injuries, according to a Friday release.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO