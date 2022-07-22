Clinton residents speak out over 2 deadly shootings in 1 week

A 21-year-old man was left injured following a shooting in Rock Island Sunday morning, according to police. It was around 1:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of 8th Street within the Douglas Park neighborhood. Police said he suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. No property damage was reported. An investigation is...
On Sunday, July 24, at approximately 6:17 a.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to Maple Ridge Apartments, 3700 Fifth Street, in reference to a report of an injured person. Officers found a 29-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital for medical treatment of her […]
THREE PEOPLE WERE FOUND SHOT TO DEATH IN THE CAMPGROUND AT MAQUOKETA CAVES STATE PARK EARLY THIS (FRIDAY) MORNING. AUTHORITIES SAY A SUSPECT HAS BEEN FOUND DEAD OF A SELF-INFLICTED GUNSHOT WOUND. RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS. PARKDEATHS OC………SOQ :30. The post THREE FOUND DEAD...
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police are investigating a shooting that left one person with a serious, but not a life-threatening injury. According to police, officers arrived at the 1200 block of 12th Avenue around 11:15 p.m. for reports of shots fired with a person injured. When officers...
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — One person was seriously injured after a shooting in Rock Island. Police said it happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of 12th Avenue. The incident was on the city's west-side in the Longview neighborhood. Officers found a 33-year-old man shot. He was...
Davenport Police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred at 7:43 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West 63rd Street in the Goose Creek Heights neighborhood. Police located nine spent shell casings in the street. A house was struck several times, and a car parked in the driveway was struck.
On Friday, July 22, 2022, at approximately 12:04 a.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of 8th Street. When officers arrived, they located a 21-year-old man who was a gunshot victim. The victim was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital in Rock Island but later succumbed to his injuries, according to a Friday release.
Firefighters were on the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a fire in a multi-unit apartment building on the 100 block of 10th Street, Silvis. A young man was placed in a squad car and transported from the scene. We do not know why he was in custody. Because...
Dubuque Police arrested 48 year old Michael Pool Wednesday on charges of domestic assault with injury and public intoxication. Reports say that Michael Pool assaulted 45 year old Misty Pool on Huff Street.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton teen is charged with fatally shooting a man Wednesday night, according to police. Kyler Jay Andresen, 17, is charged as an adult with first degree murder, a Class A felony. Punishable by life in prison, with the possibility of parole. The Clinton Police Department...
Early morning on July 22, police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of 8th Street in Rock Island. When officers arrived on the scene, they identified a 21-year-old male gunshot victim. The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.
Although a house and a car were struck by gunfire, there were no apparent injuries after an incident about 7:45 p.m. Friday in Davenport. Many officers and squad cars were in the area of West 63rd Street and Appomattox Road, where officers found at least nine casings in the street.
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 30-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times after large fight in the area of W. Pleasant Street and S. Beaver Avenue Thursday night. According to Freeport Police, officers responded to the area around 9:18 p.m. after receiving a report that a large group of people […]
A 23-year-old Maquoketa man faces multiple charges after law enforcement officials say he led officers on a chase of more than 95 mph. Glenn Nadermann faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, and eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participation in a felony; and an aggravated misdemeanor of third-degree criminal mischief, court records say.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are asking the public’s help in identifying several people they want to question in connection with an assault in Davenport. According to police, on July 12, two people were assaulted and injured while in the 1600 block of Washington Street. One had broken bones.
UPDATE: July 21, 2022, 11:26 a.m. — An 18-year-old has been arrested for attempted murder in an overnight shooting in west Davenport. At approximately 1:37 a.m. July 21, Davenport Police responded to Kwik Star (2850 W. Locust St.) in reference to reports of shots fired with one victim. Responding...
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - Two miles down the road from Maquoketa Caves State Park is Camp Shalom, a Christian camp for kids. The campsite had to be evacuated once staff were notified of the shooting just after 9 a.m. Friday. It took about 15 minutes for the 35 Camp Shalom...
A 26-year-old Milan man faces multiple charges after police say he stole a Chevy Trailblazer and then spray-painted the entire vehicle to disguise it. Cody Hinden, whose address also is listed as Davenport, faces felony charges of second-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief, along with a misdemeanor of possession of a controlled substance – first offense, court records say.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone stabbed a man in the chest. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County hold recruiting event. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County held their summer recruiting event at Diamond Dreams in North Liberty on Saturday. Members of Cedar Falls community...
