Alabama lawmaker speaks on the future of contraceptives in the state
By D'Quan Lee
3 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In Washington, D.C., the House of Representatives passed a bill protecting access to contraceptives. Democrats in the house fear its access could be limited by a future Supreme Court decision. In Alabama, it’s a conversation House Minority Leader Anthony...
Gov. Kay Ivey is asking the Alabama Department of Labor for solutions after AL.com reported Thursday that the state is requiring Alabamians to repay thousands of dollars in pandemic unemployment and is often years behind in hearing their appeals. “We have asked (Labor) Secretary (Fitzgerald) Washington to provide us with...
AL.com and Alabama Media Group won multiple honors in the 2022 Green Eyeshade Awards, created to recognize “the very best journalism in the southeastern United States.”. The overall Green Eyeshade winner was The Tampa Bay Times, for “Poisoned,” a series investigating “hellish” working conditions at a Florida lead smelter. “This exhaustive investigation prompted real changes, from repaired ventilation to a fine against the company to strengthened air pollution oversight,” said the awards announcement. “The public should take solace in knowing this Tampa Bay Times team, as well as so many other tireless reporters highlighted in the awards this year, are out there informing their communities and holding companies and governments accountable.”
A family of four that spends about $10,000 in groceries this year while shopping in Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Montgomery, will also be doling out an extra $1,000 in taxes. The tax is causing an extra pinch in Alabamian’s wallets this year as inflation soars to heights unseen since 1981....
Alabama women have consistently earned less than both their national and male counterparts, and even as the nation pushes for equity, earn, on average, $12,700 less than men in the state, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. This year, prior to the 2023 legislative session, the Alabama Work...
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBMA) — Before Roe v. Wade was overturned, a woman had the legal right to terminate a pregnancy based on information learned through prenatal screenings. Abortion restrictions in certain states limit that choice, and many people are wondering how women in Alabama may be impacted. There's no...
The Alabama Human Life Protection Act took effect shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade at the end of June. Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels sent a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey this week, asking her to call a special legislative session to address Alabama abortion law. Ivey denied the request.
Last week, the CEO of a company that provides treatment for opioid addiction flew three staff members to Alabama to perform about 300 physical examinations so those patients could continue receiving prescriptions that reduce drug cravings. The operation, dubbed Alabama Airdrop, was needed to comply with a law passed earlier...
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some teachers from Montgomery and surrounding counties joined other educators from around the country this week for training designed to help innovate their classrooms and insure student success. Teachers from several Montgomery, Butler, Dallas, and Wilcox county schools took part in the professional development course for...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Concerns have risen over regulations included in Alabama’s new telemedicine law. The recently enacted law requires patients to visit a doctor in person before being prescribed a controlled substance in a virtual setting. The law was put in place to prevent telemedicine fraud, but one...
Another month, another record. Alabama’s unemployment rate in June is 2.6% - the lowest number ever recorded, and the third straight month Alabama has seen a record low. The May rate was 2.7%, while June 2021′s rate was 3.5%. June’s rate represents 60,338 unemployed Alabamians, while 2,228,231 people...
The Olin Chemical Corporations has agreed to pay Alabama $80,000 to settle air pollution violations surrounding unauthorized chlorine emissions from its facility in Washington County. The company and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management agreed to a consent order resolving the air pollution violations, which was published Friday on the...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Farmers markets across the state of Alabama took part in "Sweet Grown Alabama Day" today. The event was held at markets from Cullman to Foley, and encouraged folks to buy local fresh vegetables and fruits. Three markets were held in the Birmingham area. "With the supply...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama saw another record low unemployment rate, this time for June. According to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office, the June unemployment rate, when seasonally adjusted, stands at 2.6%. That is down from May’s already historically low rate of 2.7% and down nearly a full percentage point...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama lawmakers have approved a new detox facility in mobile. The certificate of need review board gave the green light during a meeting yesterday... It's a story we've been following for months. This means a facility will be built on Springhill Avenue. As we first...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The spread of COVID-19 is picking up just as students and teachers prepare to head back to the classroom. Watch the video above to hear from Dr. Eric Mackey about controlling the spread of COVID-19 in schools.
Rough and even deadly weather in parts of Alabama. The state’s trying to get back unemployment overpayments. School officials sentenced for fraud. Auburn’s Bryan Harsin at SEC Media Days. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A trip across the pond could bring new aerospace projects to Alabama. This week, the secretary of Alabama’s Department of Commerce, Greg Canfield, was in London meeting with industry executives working to get them to invest and bring new jobs to our state. “We found...
The Judge of Probate Office processes renewals and replacements for Alabama driver license and non-driver ID. For a renewal, you must bring your hard copy; for a replacement, you must bring either your birth certificate or social security card. Birth certificates may be obtained from the local Health Department and social security cards may be obtained from the Social Security Administration Agency. Approximately three years ago, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency changed the policy on accepting an incident/offense report from law enforcement for a replacement Alabama driver license or non-driver ID.
