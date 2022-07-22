ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama lawmaker speaks on the future of contraceptives in the state

By D'Quan Lee
WAFF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In Washington, D.C., the House of Representatives passed a bill protecting access to contraceptives. Democrats in the house fear its access could be limited by a future Supreme Court decision. In Alabama, it’s a conversation House Minority Leader Anthony...

www.waff.com

Comments / 2

Related
AL.com

AL.com, Alabama Media Group journalists win Green Eyeshade Awards

AL.com and Alabama Media Group won multiple honors in the 2022 Green Eyeshade Awards, created to recognize “the very best journalism in the southeastern United States.”. The overall Green Eyeshade winner was The Tampa Bay Times, for “Poisoned,” a series investigating “hellish” working conditions at a Florida lead smelter. “This exhaustive investigation prompted real changes, from repaired ventilation to a fine against the company to strengthened air pollution oversight,” said the awards announcement. “The public should take solace in knowing this Tampa Bay Times team, as well as so many other tireless reporters highlighted in the awards this year, are out there informing their communities and holding companies and governments accountable.”
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
ABC 33/40 News

Impacts of Roe vs. Wade overturn on prenatal screenings in Alabama

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBMA) — Before Roe v. Wade was overturned, a woman had the legal right to terminate a pregnancy based on information learned through prenatal screenings. Abortion restrictions in certain states limit that choice, and many people are wondering how women in Alabama may be impacted. There's no...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

Gov. Ivey says no special session, Alabama lawmakers react

The Alabama Human Life Protection Act took effect shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade at the end of June. Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels sent a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey this week, asking her to call a special legislative session to address Alabama abortion law. Ivey denied the request.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Daniels
Person
Terri Collins
WSFA

Advocates concerned about Alabama’s telemedicine law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Concerns have risen over regulations included in Alabama’s new telemedicine law. The recently enacted law requires patients to visit a doctor in person before being prescribed a controlled substance in a virtual setting. The law was put in place to prevent telemedicine fraud, but one...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

South Alabama chemical plant fined for chlorine leaks

The Olin Chemical Corporations has agreed to pay Alabama $80,000 to settle air pollution violations surrounding unauthorized chlorine emissions from its facility in Washington County. The company and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management agreed to a consent order resolving the air pollution violations, which was published Friday on the...
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Democrats#House#Waff#Republican
wvtm13.com

Alabama celebrates 'Sweet Grown Alabama Day'

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Farmers markets across the state of Alabama took part in "Sweet Grown Alabama Day" today. The event was held at markets from Cullman to Foley, and encouraged folks to buy local fresh vegetables and fruits. Three markets were held in the Birmingham area. "With the supply...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Alabama sees third straight month of record low unemployment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama saw another record low unemployment rate, this time for June. According to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office, the June unemployment rate, when seasonally adjusted, stands at 2.6%. That is down from May’s already historically low rate of 2.7% and down nearly a full percentage point...
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Alabama lawmakers approve new Mobile detox facility

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama lawmakers have approved a new detox facility in mobile. The certificate of need review board gave the green light during a meeting yesterday... It's a story we've been following for months. This means a facility will be built on Springhill Avenue. As we first...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
unionspringsherald.com

Judge Tatum Addresses Driver License

The Judge of Probate Office processes renewals and replacements for Alabama driver license and non-driver ID. For a renewal, you must bring your hard copy; for a replacement, you must bring either your birth certificate or social security card. Birth certificates may be obtained from the local Health Department and social security cards may be obtained from the Social Security Administration Agency. Approximately three years ago, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency changed the policy on accepting an incident/offense report from law enforcement for a replacement Alabama driver license or non-driver ID.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy