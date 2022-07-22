Alabama lawmaker speaks on the future of contraceptives in the state

AL.com and Alabama Media Group won multiple honors in the 2022 Green Eyeshade Awards, created to recognize “the very best journalism in the southeastern United States.”. The overall Green Eyeshade winner was The Tampa Bay Times, for “Poisoned,” a series investigating “hellish” working conditions at a Florida lead smelter. “This exhaustive investigation prompted real changes, from repaired ventilation to a fine against the company to strengthened air pollution oversight,” said the awards announcement. “The public should take solace in knowing this Tampa Bay Times team, as well as so many other tireless reporters highlighted in the awards this year, are out there informing their communities and holding companies and governments accountable.”

ALABAMA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO