BOISE, Idaho — A fire burning on the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness has prompted evacuations in some nearby communities. The Lemhi County Sheriff is updating evacuation orders using the Ready! Set! Go! wildfire action plan. As of Monday morning, they were at "GO" status for residents of Lower Camas Creek. They're at "SET" status for residents of Silver Creek, Castle Creek and Camas Creek.

LEMHI COUNTY, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO