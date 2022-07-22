ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Live report: Levee breach at Lower Neches Valley Authority canal in Beaumont

By Watch LIVE
KFDM-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUMONT — Workers have plugged a breach at the Lower Neches Valley Authority...

kfdm.com

kogt.com

Hill Leaving Orange County EDC

After six years of running the Orange County Economic Development Corporation, Jessica Hill is leaving her position to join Entergy. “I’ve really enjoyed my time here in Orange County and feel like that we’ve taken some positive steps,” she said. “I believe more people know where Orange County is now and what we can offer.”
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Local resident captures pic of waterspout

Jaco Potgeiter, who works in the oil and petrochemical industry, was at a facility in Port Arthur on Friday morning when he saw this waterspout form near Sabine Lake. No damage or injuries were reported.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kjas.com

UPDATED - LNVA canal spills water into northwest Beaumont neighborhood

We've learned that water did get into a few homes after a Lower Neches Valley Authority canal spilled water into a northwest Beaumont neighborhood on Thursday. The water also flooded streets and ditches. KFDM 6 News is reporting that water entered five house. Beaumont Police said a wall of the...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Update: Robbery suspect shot by store clerk in Beaumont still in hospital

BEAUMONT — We have an update tonight. We'll learning that an accused robber in Beaumont -- who was shot by a store clerk -- is still in the hospital. Beaumont police say the store clerk shot 62-year-old William Coleman after he threatened her with a knife and attacked her Friday night at Everest Food Mart in the 2800 block of Eastex Freeway.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

TxDOT outlines SH87 lane closures in Port Arthur Saturday-Tuesday

The Texas Department of Transportation announced lane closures for Saturday in Port Arthur. According to TxDOT, motorists can expect alternating lane closures on SH87 at the Intercoastal Canal Saturday and again on Monday and Tuesday. The closures are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day due to bridge...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

20+ rounds hit BPD patrol unit, cars, enter child's room at Plymouth Village

BEAUMONT — Press release from BPD below:. Friday, July 22, 2022 at 1:15 A.M., Officers were at 5080 Helbig, Plymouth Village, responding to a call for service. Two officers were in the front of the apartment complex, near their patrol vehicles, when shots were fired. The officers and residents in the area initially thought the gunshots were fireworks. Over twenty rounds were fired from at least two separate weapons from a wooded area across the railroad tracks. A patrol unit, numerous other vehicles, and buildings were struck by the gunfire. One round entered a child’s room in one of the apartments. This incident is under investigation and Detectives are asking for the public’s help.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Constable's Corner for Fri, July 22nd, 2022

So far in the month of July, I have served a total of 21 civil papers. I served one eviction in north Jasper. I have a tax sale on property coming up on August 2, 2022, 10:00 a.m., at the Jasper County Courthouse. If you are looking for property in Jasper County, please attend. The properties are listed in the Jasper Newsboy for three weeks before the sale.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont Police searching for gunmen after more than 20 gunshots erupt in residential area

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police officers are reaching out to the public to find out who shot more than 20 rounds of gunfire in a residential area early Friday morning. Officers said it happened while they were responding to a call for service around 1:15 a.m. They were in front of the Plymouth Village apartment located at 5080 Helbig Road, according to a news release.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox7austin.com

20 years later, police still searching for Southeast Texas girl's killer

ORANGE, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety has doubled its reward in the search for the person who killed a four-year-old Southeast Texas girl two decades ago. On July 4, 2002, Dannarriah Finley was reported missing to the Orange Police Department. She had been last seen alive sleeping in a bedroom at her mother's Orange house along with her siblings and cousins.
ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

AND NOW YOU KNOW — Orange’s Alvin Granger jumped into canal, saved family of 5 from drowning

Across the river from Orange, in the area called “East Orange,” was a wooden trestle bridge called “The Mile Bridge,” because its length was about a mile. It crossed over the canal that was dredged when the highway was built, and the steel bridge was constructed over the river at the end of Green Avenue. The canal was between six- and 12-feet deep and ran the length of the bridge on both sides.
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

OCSO investigating shooting near Havens Road and South Terry Road

ORANGE COUNTY — Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting at a home in Orange County near Havens Road and South Terry Road. A white male victim was shot multiples times and deputies have detained one suspect, according to OCSO Sgt. Joey Jacobs. The victim was transported to a Beaumont hospital in serious condition.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX

