Live report: Levee breach at Lower Neches Valley Authority canal in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Press release from BPD below:. Friday, July 22, 2022 at 1:15 A.M., Officers were at 5080 Helbig, Plymouth Village, responding to a call for service. Two officers were in the front of the apartment complex, near their patrol vehicles, when shots were fired. The officers and residents in the area initially thought the gunshots were fireworks. Over twenty rounds were fired from at least two separate weapons from a wooded area across the railroad tracks. A patrol unit, numerous other vehicles, and buildings were struck by the gunfire. One round entered a child’s room in one of the apartments. This incident is under investigation and Detectives are asking for the public’s help.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO