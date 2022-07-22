ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Heat wave grips New England as utilities ask customers to reduce usage

By Juli McDonald
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NwbCu_0goVWJPX00

Heat wave grips New England as utilities ask customers to reduce usage 01:36

FOXBORO - Another day, another scorcher. And with no immediate end in sight, Eversource is nicely asking neighbors to go easy.

"The good news is there is sufficient supply in the region for that increased demand, but there is always the chance there could be equipment that overheats and whatnot when there is that increased load on the system," explained Chris McKinnon for Eversource.

Eversource crews did respond to multiple outages and restored power to 40,000 customers across the state within the last 24 hours. They're asking customers to reduce usage between 2-7pm, by turning up the AC and avoiding appliances like laundry.

No AC? No problem in Foxboro. Despite the toasty temperatures, it was still all smiles skipping into The Weeknd concert.

"I feel like they're not letting the heat get them down. Everyone still seems pretty excited," a fan said.

"Everybody was real excited. Nobody seemed exhausted or anything. Traffic was crazy," another added.

Fans arrived in high spirits - some even committing to costume.

But for those who spent hours working the event, they sure earned their pay.

"It was nice when there were clouds. As soon they cleared away it went up a hundred degrees it felt like," a vendor described.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Power outage leaves thousands in the dark in Dorchester

BOSTON — A widespread power outage impacted thousands of Eversource customers in Dorchester Sunday afternoon. Eversource said about 7,500 customers are currently without power. The company said it was able to restore power to about 12,500 customers through automatic and remote switching. “With the region continuing to experience extreme...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Air conditioning shop gives 5 tips to maximize your unit in the heat

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Southern New England is entering it’s fourth day of a heat wave. With temperatures in the 90s and potentially in the 100s over the weekend, a Smithfield air conditioning and heating shop is giving tips and tricks to maintain your AC units. “We have...
CBS Boston

Thousands go without power in Dorchester as Boston hits 100 degrees

BOSTON -- As Boston reached triple-digit temperatures on Sunday, thousands in Dorchester went without electricity for hours. Eversource crews worked feverishly after an outage left nearly about 20,000 people without power for part of the day. Most areas have been restored but there were still about 7,500 folks and businesses still waiting for the power to come back on as of 4 p.m. That includes Du Ly who lives on Neponset Avenue. "Right now the house is 85. AC off, refrigerator is off," he said. His wife and two kids got in the car to try and stay cool. "I have two kids...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Foxborough, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Foxborough, MA
Turnto10.com

Resident warning: Attleboro water reserves at dangerously low levels

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — The city of Attleboro’s water supply is in danger of running dry. “This is critical because what we’re looking at is the potential for people not to have water coming out of their facet later on in the summer if all of our reserves dry up,” Mayor Paul Heroux said on Friday.
ATTLEBORO, MA
Q97.9

Boston Logan Airport Is Dumping This Security Requirement for Travelers

Soon, gone will be the days of having to dig through your bag or search your phone for your boarding pass at Boston Logan International Airport. I'm at Logan at least once a week and see hundreds of travelers holding up the TSA security line to search for their boarding passes even though they just had them in their hands moments earlier.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Heat Wave#Grips#Ac
Daily Voice

Boston To Change Parking Payment Method: Here's What You Need To Know

Parking in Boston can be tricky, but city leaders say a new partnership could streamline the process of reserving and paying for a spot starting next month. Officials announced the city would upgrade ParkBoston app on Aug. 15 to ParkMobile. Jascha Franklin-Hodge, Boston's chief of streets said in a press release that the new platform will be an upgrade and easier to use.
wgbh.org

'A fix, not a vision:' An MBTA historian on how the T got to its current state

The fallout continues after a fire and chaotic evacuation on the MBTA's Orange Line Thursday morning. About 200 passengers had to flee after a train car caught fire on a bridge over the Mystic River. T officials say a loose piece hit the third rail, starting the blaze. But how did we get here? Steven Beaucher, a historian of the MBTA and author of the book "Boston in Transit: Mapping the History of Public Transportation in the Hub," spoke with Morning Edition host Jeremy Siegel about how the T’s history affects its present. This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

"Airbnb for pools": Website allows Waltham woman rents out her pool by the hour

BOSTON -- Pools are expensive and a hassle to maintain, but who wouldn't love one during a heatwave.Now there's a way to cool off without the trouble. "It's exactly like Airbnb for pools," explained Erin Moriarty of Waltham. She rents out her pool by the hour on Swimply. Plug in your location and the site shows you all the available pools for rent in your area. You can compare prices, check photos, read reviews, and book your slot."It's a great way for people to host an event, it's more fun than just going out to eat, the families can enjoy themselves,"...
WALTHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
1420 WBSM

Acushnet Landscaper Offers Tips for Maintaining Your Lawn in a Drought

Did you know your lawn needs at least one inch of water per week to stay flourishing and lush?. "With the little amount of rain, especially over the past two weeks, most lawns are in drought stress," said Joe Marmelo, owner and operator of Marmelo Landscaping in Acushnet. "Unfortunately, if your lawn is really burnt, it's next to impossible to revive dead grass."
ACUSHNET, MA
CBS Boston

Glitch causes temporary issue for Gloucester beach parking passes

GLOUCESTER -- The new reservation system for the Gloucester Public Beaches is leaving some beachgoers confused and frustrated. A glitch in the system on Thursday caused them to oversell tickets but fortunately, everything was cleared up for Friday. "They were unavailable this morning and last night but we booked it a few days ago," Kelly Parish told WBZ-TV. She's from Florida where they don't have to reserve spaces at beaches. And thought it was a strange system. "I don't like it. I don't like it. I feel like it's weird for such a small area," she explained. Last year it was first-come, first-serve but...
GLOUCESTER, MA
nshoremag.com

Mooo Steakhouse Now Open In Burlington With World-Class Food and High-End Hospitality

The acclaimed team behind Mistral and Ostra offers standout steaks, savory sides, and impeccable service. On January 1 of this year, Burlington’s acclaimed Italian restaurant L’Andana closed its doors. It was not an ending, however, but an evolution. On Friday, July 22, after more than six months of preparation and renovation, the establishment will open its doors again as something entirely different: the third location of high-end steakhouse Mooo.
Thrillist

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Boston

Boston is known to get a little too hot to handle during high summer, but the city is equipped with one admirable asset for staving off the heat and humidity. Running from the mouth of the Charles down to Quincy Bay, the eastern shoreline of Greater Boston provides a much-needed breeze—and the high concentration of top-quality bars and restaurants adds some incredible food and drink into the equation as well.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Heat wave to extend through weekend; 100s possible Sunday

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON - It's official. We are in the middle of our first official heat wave of 2022. Thursday marks the third consecutive day of 90+ degrees in Boston and most suburbs, the minimum requirement for a heat wave. And we are just getting started.We are just about a lock to hit 90 degrees for another three days, through Sunday, and I would say the odds are greater than 50-50 for one more 90-degree day Monday.Heat waves are certainly not rare for our area but, one lasting this long is certainly newsworthy. If it...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

Why Are We So Obsessed with the Orange Line Bridge Diver?

An act of sheer athleticism in the midst of a crisis has caught everyone's attention. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. In the midst of an unusually eye-catching story about an MBTA mishap on the Orange...
SOMERVILLE, MA
nbcboston.com

Microburst Hit Mass. During Thursday's Severe Storms, Knocking Down Over 100 Trees

The National Weather Service in Boston confirmed that Thursday's severe weather produced a microburst in central Massachusetts. The weather service said it surveyed damage Thursday in Warwick, Orange, Athol and the northern part of Salem. They concluded that a microburst with wind speeds estimated at 90 mph occurred in Warwick.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
66K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy