Heat wave grips New England as utilities ask customers to reduce usage 01:36

FOXBORO - Another day, another scorcher. And with no immediate end in sight, Eversource is nicely asking neighbors to go easy.

"The good news is there is sufficient supply in the region for that increased demand, but there is always the chance there could be equipment that overheats and whatnot when there is that increased load on the system," explained Chris McKinnon for Eversource.

Eversource crews did respond to multiple outages and restored power to 40,000 customers across the state within the last 24 hours. They're asking customers to reduce usage between 2-7pm, by turning up the AC and avoiding appliances like laundry.

No AC? No problem in Foxboro. Despite the toasty temperatures, it was still all smiles skipping into The Weeknd concert.

"I feel like they're not letting the heat get them down. Everyone still seems pretty excited," a fan said.

"Everybody was real excited. Nobody seemed exhausted or anything. Traffic was crazy," another added.

Fans arrived in high spirits - some even committing to costume.

But for those who spent hours working the event, they sure earned their pay.

"It was nice when there were clouds. As soon they cleared away it went up a hundred degrees it felt like," a vendor described.