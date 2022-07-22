ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Bow, OK

Police search for husband of deceased woman in Broken Bow

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROKEN BOW, Okla. - Broken Bow Police Department is searching for a man who is suspected...

magnoliareporter.com

Oklahoma lawmen probing death of De Queen woman

Police in Broken Bow, OK, want to talk with the husband of a De Queen, AR, woman whose body was found in a tent. The body of Melissa Mussett, 50, was found on Thursday, June 30. Broken Bow Police Department are trying to locate Brian Mussett, 43, of Idabel, who...
DE QUEEN, AR
ktoy1047.com

DeQueen woman found dead in Broken Bow

Police are seeking Melissa's husband, Brian Mussett, 43, of Idabel, Oklahoma, who may have information about the death. Police believe Brian has ties to the Idabel, Valliant, and DeQueen areas, and may have traveled to any of them. He is 5'10" with brown hair and eyes. Anyone with information of...
BROKEN BOW, OK
easttexasradio.com

Body Found In McCurtain County

Broken Bow Police are searching for a person interested in the death of a woman whose body was found in a tent. She was identified as 50-year-old Melissa Mussett of Dequeen, Arkansas, and the person of interest is her husband, Brian Mussett. He’s 5-10 with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
KSLA

3 men injured in gunfight at Sunset Apartments

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Three men reportedly were injured in a gunfight; a possible drug robbery that went horribly wrong. On July 23, the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) received a dispatch at 2:15 a.m. reporting a shooting at the Sunset Apartments complex in the 1600 block of Allen Lane. When TTPD officers arrived on the scene, they found a man, 30 years old, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The officers provided first aid before the man was transported to a local hospital.
TEXARKANA, TX
texarkanafyi.com

Texarkana Police Investigating Shootout that Left 3 in Serious Condition

The Texarkana Texas Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that has left 3 men in serious condition in local hospitals. No charges have been filed at this time, but the investigation will continue and charges are expected. Press Release:. We’re investigating a shooting at an apartment in the 1600...
TEXARKANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man shot multiple times in apparent drug robbery gone bad

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — The Texarkana Police Department is currently investigating a shooting the occurred early Saturday morning that left a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. According to a Facebook post from the department, the shooting happened at an apartment in the 1600 block of Allen Lane at about 2:15 a.m. Upon their arrival, […]
KETK / FOX51 News

3 teens arrested, accused of breaking into abandoned East Texas hotel

TEXARKANA, Texas (KEKT) – Three teenagers were arrested early Friday morning after Texarkana police said they broke into the abandoned McCartney Hotel. Officials said that after breaking in, the teenagers started throwing chairs, rocks and other debris out the eighth floor window. The objects hit several parked cars on the street, and reports said the cars were dented and windows were broken.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police investigate Saturday morning shooting

We’re investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment in the 1600 block of Allen Lane this morning about 2:15. Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Allen Lane and found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The officers provided first aid before he was transported to Wadley Hospital by ambulance.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana, Texas, police arrest woman on felony warrant

After multiple attempts to contact the suspect, 26-year-old Emily Basiliere, police turned to Facebook for help. The post kicked off a court of public opinion about Basiliere’s actions, leading to a lot of speculation and almost no viable information for law enforcement. Many people wanted more information about the...
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

3 men injured in gunfight in Texarkana

Citizens got an up-close look at what the first responders do to serve the community. Evelyn Borgeois, 73, was last seen waiting for a city bus. SporTran also said they hope to have more back-to-school giveaways in the future. Shreve Memorial Library welcomes car show. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police issue Silver Alert for missing man

The Grand Prairie Police Department is searching for Manuel Gomez, diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. He is a Hispanic male, 70-years-old, 5’08”, 165 lbs, Black Hair, Brown Eyes, wearing a white muscle shirt, and blue jeans. He has a panther tattoo on right forearm and a scar down his spine and waist.
TEXARKANA, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man arrested in connection with Sunday shooting

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — Texarkana police arrested a man on Thursday in connection with the shooting of a 36-year-old Hooks man on Sunday. Jasmine Briscoe was arrested late Thursday morning following a brief chase with police. He was booked into the Bi-State Jail and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and […]
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

U.S. 67 wreck kills young driver

Jaydon Riley, 20, of TexARKana, died about 10 p.m. Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 67 in Fulton (Hempstead County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Riley was driving a 2004 model Chevrolet south on U.S. 67 when the car left the roadway, struck a bridge and overturned.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
travelyouman.com

5 Things To Do In Beavers Bend In 2022

What is there to do in Beavers Bend and Broken Bow? The Best Things to Do in Beavers Bend & Broken Bow are included in the list of attractions and activities that is provided below. You may discover information here on summer vacations on Broken Bow Lake, horseback riding through Beavers Bend State Park, driving an ATV through historic log roads, taking a train through Beavers Bend, or taking a Broken Bow Lake Duck Tour. Broken Bow offers a ton of activities even in the winter. You may reserve one of our cabins and relax in the hot tub next to the fireplace while reading your favorite book on the sofa. Anytime is a good time to visit Broken Bow. Great restaurants, regional events, and activities are constantly available in Hochatown to make your family vacation or romantic break memorable. Every season has something unique to offer. Following is a list of things to do in Beavers Bend as of now.
BROKEN BOW, OK
KTBS

Spelling Bee hosted by the Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties was fun intended

TEXARKANA, Texas – The 28th annual spelling bee and silent auction for kids and adults was all the buzz on Saturday at Texarkana College. The Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties hosted the bee and coordinator Kristina Jones said the Council was excited about this bee since COVID put a damper on the last two years as 2020 was suspended and 2021 was a virtual event.
TEXARKANA, TX

