At its July 19 regular meeting, the Beverly Hills City Council unanimously opposed a proposal by the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors to change how a duly elected sheriff can be removed from office. Specifically, on July 26, the Supervisors will consider calling a special election on Nov. 8 to vote on an amendment to the county charter that would allow an elected sheriff to be removed by a four-fifths vote.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO