Central Outreach Pride Flag burned by Vandals

By Christyn Allen
erienewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The flag, itself, is a sign of dignity and respect it's a sign of community. We want people to feel safe here," said Dalon Michael, Clinic Manager of Central Outreach in Erie. The medical facility, servicing primarily LGBTQ+ people, organization is easily spotted by its pride flags displayed on...

Pride Flag Burned By Vandals In Erie, Pa.

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – An LGBTQ pride flag flying outside of a wellness center in Erie, Pa. has been burned, according to officials with the clinic. “The flag, itself, is a sign of dignity and respect it’s a sign of community. We want people to feel safe here,” said Dalon Michael, Clinic Manager of Central Outreach in Erie.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Hundreds celebrate Erie’s first AmeriMasala Festival

On July 23, hundreds of people joined together to celebrate Erie’s diversity in Perry Square. The AmeriMasala Celebration returned to Downtown Erie on Saturday. AmeriMasala is a celebration of culture and diversity in Erie. This celebration included a parade with drums and music. The parade traveled from 3rd and State Streets to Perry Square. There […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

City of Erie celebrates culture and diversity through AmeriMasala

Hundreds of people celebrated Erie’s diversity on Saturday afternoon in Perry Square. The AmeriMasala Celebration returned to Downtown Erie. AmeriMasala is a celebration of the culture and diversity in Erie. This was celebrated with a parade that included drums and music. The parade traveled from 3rd and State Streets to Perry Square. There were cultural […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

NWPA Pride Alliance hosts first ever Meadville pride event

The NWPA Pride Alliance hosted their first ever pride event in Meadville on Saturday. About 200 people attended the event on Upper Chestnut Street and Diamond Park. The opening ceremonies were hosted by NWPA Pride President Alex Sphon. People were able to enjoy a pride walk, street festival, food trucks, and much more. “We have […]
MEADVILLE, PA
Jamestown YWCA Accused Of Using Sleep Drug During Nap Time

JAMESTOWN – A Jamestown child care center is accused of using a common sleep drug during nap time. Last Friday, the Jamestown YWCA’s Early Childhood Education Director Lindsay Nobbs penned a letter to parents addressing allegations of unauthorized Melatonin use prior to nap time. Specifically, it is alleged...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie Humane Society Speaks on Abandoned Kittens Video

6 kittens have been recovered after a viral Facebook posts shows cats being abandoned outside the Erie Humane Society late Sunday night. The video shows a pickup truck parking in the Southeast lot at 11:22PM and leaving a large dog crate full of kittens. The crate was broken and taped together with electrical tape, which allowed the cats to easily escape the cage.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Love of Polka is Erie Tradition

There used to be a time in Erie when you didn't have to wait long to hear some live polka music. It was performed regularly at several different venues. Those days are gone, but there's still a love for polka in this area. A large crowd gathered for a city-sponsored...
ERIE, PA
Titusville Herald

Titusville Police Department program gives students a taste of life on the force

After exiting the squad car, Hudson Fratus approached a blue pickup truck. “The reason we stopped this vehicle is for an expired registration,” said Fratus. The man in the vehicle, who had a bottle of pills in the center console, told Fratus he had been having a rough time. That was a telltale sign that there might be more to this traffic stop.
TITUSVILLE, PA
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town July 22-24

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!. Sounds Around Town is WQLN’s series of free concerts and TV and radio broadcasts, outdoors at WQLN, 8425 Peach Street, Erie (indoors in case of inclement weather), featuring all local bands. Each year, music lovers of all ages enjoy WQLN’s Sounds Around Town free concerts in the picturesque setting of WQLN’s wooded pavilion. The public is invited and encouraged to bring their picnic blankets and festival chairs for four family-friendly evenings of local entertainment. As an added bonus, you get a peek at the behind-the-scenes operation of WQLN PBS NPR production. We record the concerts live and air them on WQLN PBS on Thursday nights in the summer and on WQLN NPR throughout the coming year. The show will take place on July 22 at 7:30 p.m. and will feature Brooke Surgener. To learn more about these concert series, please visit their website or call 814-864-3001.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Drum circle and 814 Concert canceled

We have been informed by the City of Erie that the drum circle and 814 concert planned for Sunday night have been canceled. These events have been canceled due to the predicted upcoming weather for Sunday night. Residents are encouraged to join the city next Sunday July 31 at Wayne Park where these events will […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Playhouse Board speaks out after multiple members quit

Members of the Erie Playhouse Board spoke out for the first time since a personnel move led to a shake up and a number of people quitting the volunteer board. It started with an alleged incident during rehearsal that led to the firing of a long time staff member. That started the riff that led […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Mr. & Mrs. Claus Arrive in Erie for Christmas in July at the Colony Plaza

Christmas in July is in full swing in Erie. Shops at the Colony Plaza are hosting a Christmas in July shopping event Friday, July 22. Santa is making an appearance Saturday in his summer sleigh. "The colony merchants traditionally have done something in the summertime in July, and this year...
ERIE, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Sheriff’s office working on situation as 15 dogs reported chained in heat

SHERIDAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to a Facebook post from Sweet Buffalo, 15 dogs have allegedly been chained outside in the heat with no food or water in Chautauqua County. A representative from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office said the office is aware of the situation and has been working on it for a few days. The Sheriff’s office was unable to release further information at the moment, however they said they are looking into the situation. Officers were reportedly on-scene Thursday and Friday and said the dogs had water upon their most recent check.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Body Of Missing Charter Boat Captain Recovered, Ending Lengthy Search

RIPLEY, NY – The body of a charter boat captain who fell into the waters of Lake Erie earlier this month have been recovered. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says 70-year-old Fred Forsythe Jr’s remains were located along the shore in the Town of Evans, New York, on Friday, just two weeks after he went missing.
RIPLEY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Motor Bikes and ATVs Cause Disturbances in East Erie

A recent wave of unregistered motor bikes and ATVs have been keeping Erie residents east of UPMC Hamot awake late at night. This comes just weeks after Gov. Tom Wolf signed a law allowing police in Pennsylvania to confiscate, destroy, or sell illegal motor bikes, dirt bikes, and ATVs operating on public roads.
ERIE, PA
WSBS

Sheffield, PA Firefighters Helping Look For A Meadville Woman

Volunteer firefighters from the Warren County town of Sheffield traveled to the Crawford County town of Meadville today to help search for a missing woman from the town. Sheffield firefighters made their way to Meadville today to aid in the search... According to a post on the Sheffield Volunteer Fire...
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Local organization issues warning over scam involving their name

One local organization is responding to a scam that has hit local vendors while using the organization’s name. The Erie Downtown Partnership has been contacted by vendors who are wondering if they are still holding their event in the park. This is causing a problem because there is no event in the park. Vendors who […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Public cooperation plays key role in Millcreek drug bust

Millcreek Police said the public’s cooperation played a role in Wednesday’s drug raid in Springland Terrace. Erie Police said in some instances, cooperation from the community can make neighborhoods safer and can ultimately save lives. Millcreek Police arrested two suspects Wednesday after a drug bust in Springland Terrace. Authorities said members of the community reached […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

13 Dog Swimming, 3 Beach Advisories in Place in Erie County

Toxins in water samples at 13 Erie County locations exceed the limits for dogs to safely be in the water, according to the Erie County Department of Health Thursday. Samples are collected once per week, and advisories are updated Thursdays or Fridays from late May through the end of October.
ERIE COUNTY, PA

