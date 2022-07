The Walton Area Chamber of Commerce is now taking applications for the 2022-2023 Leadership Walton Class online until Thursday, September 1, 2022. Since 2000, Leadership Walton has been training emerging and existing leaders in the Northwest Florida region. Leadership Walton is for men and women who have achieved leadership positions in their fields and are likely to be tapped for greater community responsibility.

