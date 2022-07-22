ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MN

Monarch butterflies now endangered, face risk of extinction

By David Schuman
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q25q4_0goVRvgq00

Monarch butterflies now endangered species 01:59

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Nature conservation groups are ringing the alarm about the possibility of monarch butterflies being gone for good.

The iconic insect was named to a watchlist Thursday of species facing extinction.

It was disheartening news for volunteers with Monarch Joint Venture, a national non-profit working to conserve monarchs.

Every week, they track populations in Roseville's Falcon Heights Community Park.

"We are looking at every milkweed plant, and we examine every leaf and we're looking for eggs or larva," said Marti Starr, a volunteer.

The volunteers monitor in pairs, counting and recording their findings.

Bev Blomgren, another volunteer, says she does it because, "As I've gotten older, I've been paying more attention to what's around me, and everybody loves butterflies."

After years of plummeting population numbers, the International Union for Conservation of Nature added monarchs to its Red List of species facing extinction.

"As we converted those [natural] landscapes for urban development, agricultural development, we lost a lot of that native grassland habitat that supports our pollinators," said Wendy Caldwell, the executive director of Monarch Joint Venture.

Caldwell says the effects of climate change like drought, heat, and winter storms have also disrupted monarchs' annual 3,000-mile migration.

She's hopeful though because the watchlist designation will increase awareness of the urgency of the situation.

Caldwell says creating monarch habitats is the most important conservation effort.

"That includes habitat that has native wildflowers and most importantly, milkweeds."

Starr and Blomgren say they've both grown gardens with pollinator-friendly plants.

Anyone can help monitor the population too. After completing an online training course, you can check your own backyard or neighborhood and submit the data.

"We need all hands on deck," Caldwell said. "We need everyone to play a role."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

More than 1,500 3M Open volunteers make the tournament possible

BLAINE, Minn. -- A PGA tournament would be impossible to conduct without the help of volunteers. Volunteers help marshal along the course, they track stats and scores, and help make the fan experience smooth and fun.One of those volunteers is Rahul Rajan of St. Paul. He spent Friday morning handing out free snacks and autograph books to kids who were watching the tournament players warm up on the practice green.This is Rajan's fourth year volunteering with the 3M Open after moving to Minnesota from India in 2016."Everyone is super friendly, and now I feel like a part of Minnesota," Rajan...
BLAINE, MN
CBS Minnesota

What's changed, what's consistent amid a new wave of COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS -- The novel coronavirus of 2019 is not yet old news, but it is evolving as patients and physicians endure the latest surge in this summer of 2022."I think the shortness of breath piece is less than what we saw early on," Dr. Mark Sannes, an infectious disease physician at HealthParters, explained to WCCO. "The cough and fever piece looks very similar. It is a different disease in the sense that we are seeing a lot less severe illness now than we did early on in the pandemic."The HealthPartners system of hospitals and clinics is spread throughout the Metro,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roseville, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Roseville, MN
Lifestyle
Roseville, MN
Pets & Animals
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
CBS Minnesota

All pets adopted at Minneapolis Animal Care & Control's free adoption event

MINNEAPOLIS -- Dozens got to go home with a free dog or cat from Minneapolis Animal Care and Control Friday."It's a super exciting day. I'm hoping he's the one," Cassie Jensen said.The Jensens have their eye on a new sidekick."I saw Astro the dog online and thought he might be the perfect addition to our family," Jensen said. "It's a super cute little boxer mix. We're hoping to surprise her brother."And they're not alone."We have 21 dogs and 21 cats," said Madison Weissenborn, an employee at Minnesota Animal Care & Control. "Of all the animals today, puppies, kittens, dogs, cats...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Mild temps, low humidity make for perfect summer Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday's shaping up to be a perfect summer day.The Twin Cities should see a high of 80 degrees, with dew points in the comfortable range. In fact, our recent humidity should disappear for the next couple of days. Up north, highs will be closer to 70. Expect sunshine across the state.Monday will feel very similar in the Twin Cities, but northern Minnesota will climb closer to 80. These milder temperatures will continue throughout the week.There is a chance of storms beginning Tuesday afternoon, but at this point, there's no indication of severe weather. We'll resume our dry pattern after that.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mound community raising money to build Eli Hart Memorial Playground

MOUND, Minn. – A group of nearly 200 people are on a mission to raise $200,000 to build a playground in honor of Eli Hart at Surfside Park in Mound.In May, 6-year-old Hart was found in the trunk of his mother Julissa Thaler's car after being shot and killed. Thaler was later arrested and charged with the crime."It just made everyone sick to their stomach. It was just so sad. It hit me, every once in a while it'll still hit me," said Jen Houghton, an organizer of the 'Eli Hart Memorial Playground' fund.The group kickstarted their effort during Saturday's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butterflies#Native Species#Insect#Endangered Species#Extinction#Monarch Joint Venture
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans might be able to see the northern lights Friday night

MINNEAPOLIS -- Clear skies overnight will give Minnesotans the chance to see the northern lights.  Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says that a minor geomagnetic storm Friday night is expected to turn into a moderate geomagnetic storm early Saturday morning. "This means the northern lights are possible as far as south of Minnesota," Meadows said.   The best way to see the atmospheric phenomenon is to get a good view of the northern sky, preferably in a place with little to no light pollution. The northern lights, or aurora borealis, are collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. They usually display in a greenish color, although shades of red, yellow and blue are also possible. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

3M Open celebrates science and technology in a fun, interactive way

BLAINE, Minn. -- 3M is using the golf tournament at TPC this weekend as an opportunity for all ages to learn more about science.Over in "Fan Village" near the 18th green, you can find the 3M Science Dome. Inside are several interactive science experiments and robots for kids and adults to take a look at.One of the top highlights to see is the Boston Dynamics robo-dog named Spot. Spot took a walk around the tournament grounds on Thursday and you would think it was a professional golfer with all the people who were gawking at the Star Wars-like robot.You can see...
BLAINE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Nearly 1.2 million workers applied for frontline bonus checks

MINNEAPOLIS -- Nearly 1.2 million Minnesotans applied for frontline worker bonus payments, which the legislature passed this spring to honor the contributions of those who couldn't work from home during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline to apply for the payments was 5 p.m. Friday. According to state officials, 1,199,512 applications were received over the last 45 days. Gov. Tim Walz signed the Frontline Worker Payments bill into law on April 29. The bonus checks were something lawmakers promised for months, although Republicans and Democrats butted heads over which workers should qualify and how much they should receive. The bill...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Three Minnesota Resorts Just Named as 10 Best In Midwest

If you're looking to spend time at some of the best resorts in the Midwest, you don't even have to leave Minnesota. Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes (actually, it's 11,482 lakes, but who's counting) it's not a shock that there are also a lot of resorts that are located here, especially up north and along Minnesota's North Shore of Lake Superior.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Minnesota

WCCO Saturday Morning Links: July 23, 2022

Here are the links from the WCCO Saturday Morning show from July 23, 2022.Wayzata Community Church Rummage SaleLive at the HildeHopkins Food Truck FestivalAquatennial FireworksMN Aurora Championship Game - also streaming on WCCO.3M OpenTwin Cities Summer Jam
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities native Jeff Sorenson draws a crowd at the 3M Open

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jeff Sorenson was the 2021 Minnesota PGA Player of the year. That earned him a spot in his first 3M Open. Though he missed the cut, after a long, grinding playing career, this week was big."It was a little bit of dream come true. Playing in your home state where you dedicated your life to golf," Sorenson said .Sorenson is a teaching pro at the Minikahda Club in Minneapolis. He's been named Minnesota's PGA Player of the year seven times."I wish I could do it more, because I feel like maybe after a little more experience I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 homes destroyed in south Minneapolis fire: 'We lost basically everything'

MINNEAPOLIS -- Three homes are considered a total loss after a vacant home in the Phillips neighborhood of south Minneapolis caught fire Wednesday morning. According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, the fire started in a vacant, boarded home on the 2800 block of 17th Avenue South around 4 a.m., then spread to both neighboring homes, fed by strong winds. Two people were evacuated from one of the neighboring homes, and the other was also vacant.
CBS Minnesota

"Why us?": Twin Cities fitness studios robbed 3 times in the span of a week

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police are searching for an individual they believe robbed two Twin Cities fitness studios three times in less than one week.Pure Barre Locations in St. Paul and Minneapolis saw the break-ins happen between Friday, July 15, and early morning the following Thursday."We thought it was a one-time thing," said studio lead Rachel Raeon, regarding the first break-in at the St. Paul location. "I think we just didn't imagine him coming back, truly, he'd taken all the things of value."The break-ins at the Minneapolis North Loop location where Raeon teaches were each caught on camera. The culprit is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

1 dead, 1 airlifted after fall from boom truck in Elk River

One person was killed and another was seriously injured when they fell from a boom truck in Elk River on Tuesday. It happened in front of the Elk River Senior Living apartment complex at 11124 183rd Circle Northwest. Two people were attempting to straighten out a bent flagpole when they fell.
CBS Minnesota

10-year-old girl found after going missing from Minneapolis foster home

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 10-year-old Minneapolis girl who was reported missing from a foster home has been found safe.  The Minneapolis Police Department said Sunday evening that Majestii Newsom was located following a search involving police officers, family members and investigators with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.  Still, officers are working to figure out a "chronology of what occurred" regarding Newsom's disappearance, police said. Authorities sought help finding Newsom over the weekend, saying that she was last seen Thursday morning at her foster home on 1500 block of Queen Avenue North, in the city's Willard-Hay neighborhood. It's unclear why police waited until Saturday to send out a news release asking for help finding Newsom. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
69K+
Followers
22K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy