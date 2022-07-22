ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, assaulted at rally

By AP News
wtmj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, was assaulted by a man who apparently tried to stab him at an upstate event Thursday but the congressman escaped serious injury. “I’m OK,” Zeldin said in a statement. “Fortunately, I was able...

