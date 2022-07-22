City High, Beckman, and Mid Prairie all lose in State semifinals

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The winningest high school softball coach in the entire country has died. Larry Niemeyer, the former softball coach at Jefferson High School, died at the age of 84 after a lengthy illness. He had 2,089 career wins, including four state titles, three of which were...
Iowa sophomore receiver Arland Bruce says it is important not to over promise in this new era of name, image and likeness. The Iowa City NIL Club was recently introduced and it’s designed to help members of the football team. Bruce says the new club is designed to help...
NEWTON, Iowa – Josef Newgarden chases perfection in a sport where there’s always more speed, more dominance to be had. Bad-luck yellow flags can leave him seething, madder and filled with more emotion than any other driver on the IndyCar grid. He can start on the front row, only bumped off the pole by Team Penske teammate Will Power ‒ as happened Saturday for this weekend’s races ‒ and stomp off stone-faced.
Coming off a 10-4 season in 2021, a number of Iowa football assistant coaches have been rewarded with raises. The Hawkeyes made a run to the Big Ten Championship and earned a Citrus Bowl berth, and several coaches have cashed in on that success. Seven different Iowa assistant coaches got...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A man was injured by a train in downtown Cedar Rapids early Sunday morning. Few details about the incident have been confirmed by officials. Cedar Rapids Police told Iowa's News Now on Sunday that at 2:22 a.m. emergency crews found the man in the 400 block of 1st Ave S.E.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County held their summer recruiting event at Diamond Dreams in North Liberty on Saturday.
Man convicted of pretending to be officer, attacking Coggon couple in their home. A jury in Linn County has now convicted this man of pretending to be an officer before attacking an older couple in their home. Updated: 2 hours ago. Sofia DeMartino from Horizons joins us to talk about...
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — 42-year old Sarah Schmidt was killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park along with her husband and 6-year old daughter. The three were shot and killed Friday morning in the campgrounds. Sarah and her husband Tyler lived in Cedar Falls, Sarah was a...
Remember paying less than $3 for a gallon of gas? These high prices we have been dealing has made it seem like $2 gas was so long ago, so one conservative group is reminding Iowans of a time with lower gas prices. Americans for Prosperity Iowa is the group that...
CEDAR RAPIDS — Attempting to diminish the significance of poll numbers and fundraising that trails Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear told Linn County supporters Thursday that such figures do not capture the sentiment of Iowans. Campaign filings this week showed Reynolds has more than 10 times...
Proposal seems to resemble primary more than caucus in some ways. Progress comes on federal legislation that would make the United States more competitive in the microchip industry. Illinois tightens the rules for getting a firearm owners identification card, and the future of the Iowa caucuses for the Democratic Party remains in limbo.
Iowa basketball lost all-time wing Keegan Murray to the NBA. It lost veteran guard Jordan Bohannon, who will go down as one of the best shooters in Hawkeyes history. Iowa swung and missed on a few big names in the transfer portal. And yet, after all that, the Hawkeyes still have a real shot at being one of the best teams in the Big Ten.
UPDATE: The brother of one of the Maquoketa shooting victims says the incident was a ‘random act.’ “The families would like to inform everyone that this was a complete random act by a random person,” said Adam Morehouse, the brother of Sarah Schmidt, who was killed Friday in Maquoketa Caves State Park. Morehouse spoke in […]
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is continuing the search for a girl who drowned in the Cedar River at Palisades-Kepler State Park. 11-year old Zyah Thomas went under the water on Wednesday, July 13th and authorities started their search that afternoon....
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Three people died at Maquoketa Caves State Park following a shooting early Friday morning. The suspected gunman is also dead, police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 6:30 a.m. and later found three people dead at the park, located 60 miles east of Cedar Rapids.
A trampoline park that also features a ninja warrior zone, a climber zone, mini-golf, foam pits, dodgeball, a tumbler zone, and more. "Apex Laser Tag is a tactical laser tag center located in Iowa City, IA that was purpose-built to provide an immersive and engaging laser tag experience unlike any other."
The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has released its list of new Iowa Great Places, and Washington was selected as one of the cities. Washington now joins a select group of cities that have collectively received more than $22 million in state support since the program started in 2005. In...
Waterloo, IA – State officials have announced that the $100 million program reportedly invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities, enhance tourism and attract new residents. Black Hawk County Conservation and Linn County Conservation were jointly awarded $3,500,000 to pave 16 miles...
UPDATE: The victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety: Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6. All were from Cedar Falls. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three...
