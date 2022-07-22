ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

Water survey finds high levels of phosphorus near Little Lagoon

By Cory Pippin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Concerns are still growing over the quality of one of Baldwin County's most popular bodies of water. Gulf Shores residents fear leaks from a Baldwin County sewer service plant are impacting Little Lagoon, causing potentially harmful algae blooms. Scientists have been studying the...

MOBILE, AL

