Christian County, KY

School board rejects construction bids for consolidated high school

By Zirconia Alleyne Vansauwa
Hoptown Chronicle
 3 days ago
The Christian County Board of Education voted unanimously to reject two construction bids for a consolidated high school during Thursday’s meeting.

Josh Hunt, assistant superintendent of operations, said he spent the past week “digging into the bids and talking with the contractors,” and he recommended the board reject both bids, which were approximately $199 million and $204 million.

“It would not be fiscally responsible to accept either bid,” Hunt said.

There was no further discussion about the bids before the vote. The decision leaves Hopkinsville Christian County Academy in limbo. Officials had hoped to open the school at the start of the 2024-25 academic year.

But the bids were significantly higher than the district’s projection of $115 million when the school board voted last summer to proceed with consolidation. D.W. Wilburn Inc., of Lexington, submitted a bid for roughly $204 million; the bid from A&K Construction, of Paducah, was nearly $199 million.

The district has the bonding capacity to finance $70 million and holds $32 million in COVID relief money for school construction. In addition, the district received a $10 million grant for building costs related to vocational education. That combination of funding leaves the district about $85 million short of the amount needed to accept one of the bids.

At the beginning of the school board meeting, community member Caleb Ballard urged board members to stop the high school consolidation altogether. Ballard is a moderator of a Facebook group that opposes consolidation.

“Many community members are against the consolidation project,” he said during the open forum portion of the meeting. “How long will this board continue to make decisions with their blinders on? How long can we continue kicking the rock down the road with the project falling apart in front of everyone? … How many more tax increases will this project cost future generations in this community?”

So far, property taxes have not been increased to pay for the school consolidation project.

An attempt to implement a nickel tax was defeated in a voter referendum in 2019. At that time, the school board was looking to rebuild both high schools — first Hopkinsville High and then Christian County High.

After the nickel tax failed, the school board and Superintendent Chris Bentzel began working on plans to consolidate the high schools along with the vocational programs.

At the end of Thursday’s meeting, Bentzel said he still believes consolidation is the best option for the community.

“We want to be the best option for education,” he said. “On the bids, this isn’t the outcome we wanted, but we stand behind the consolidation project and that we are doing what is best for all kids.”

Fellow board member Jeff Moore spoke directly to Ballard during board comments, saying that his constituents were in favor of consolidating the high schools.

“We don’t usually get to respond, but I’m going to. When I voted for the school, I looked at the polls (online), and there were more yes’s than no’s,” he said. “You can laugh, but your polls don’t look like our hallways — the hallways in our schools.

“I stand behind what I voted was best for these kids, for the entirety of Christian County,” Moore said.

While dozens of people have used social media in the past week to weigh in on the construction bids and the future of the high school, Ballard was the only member of the public who addressed the board members at the meeting.

Fellow member Lindsey Clark said they can all agree the bids were outrageous.

“We should probably change our game plan going forward on what we need to do if we are to continue with this project,” Clark said. “We should look at some different ways to go.”

In other business:

  • The board voted to add four supplemental school resource officers to the district contract with the sheriff’s office.
  • Approved pay requests of $78,000 to Swift Roofing and $8,814 to JKS Architects for a South Christian Elementary School gym project.
  • Hunt said during the safety update that 192 cameras have been installed across the school district.
  • District officials said Christian County High School agriculture teacher Victoria Mohon is a finalist for Valvoline Teacher of the Year in Kentucky.

Related
14news.com

Construction on Hanson Elementary expected to last 6 more months

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County School Board says the completion of the new Hanson Elementary School building is still about six months away. Officials say due to weather, the progress has been pushed back, but they say they hope to see it ready by the middle of the 2022-2023 school year.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Hillsdale president’s comments insulting, but not reason for charter denial in Clarksville-Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A recent Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board decision to deny a charter school application was not based on the controversy surrounding comments by the president of Hillsdale College, said Herbert Nelson, board chairman. But those comments were certainly insulting, he said. Three charter applications from...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
14news.com

Earlington Elementary set to close after 2022-2023 school year

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County School Board approved a plan to merge South Hopkins Middle, Earlington Elementary and Southside Elementary. When the plan was passed in February, the school board speculated that it would be at least two years before anything with the merger happened. [PREVIOUS: Hopkins...
EARLINGTON, KY
lite987whop.com

Christian County back to yellow on COVID spread map

Christian County is again yellow on the COVID community spread map, while much of western Kentucky remains red. Todd County is also yellow, while Trigg and every other county except Calloway are red. Overall, Governor Andy Beshear says the number of red counties is on the rise. The positivity rate...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Photos – 2022 Trigg County Farm Tour

The Trigg County Farm Tour Friday, July 22, featured stops at the Humphries Farm, the Joe and Pat Rogers Farm, and the farm of Dwight and Sharon Wolfe. Tour participants learned about beef cattle, dark tobacco, row crops, strawberries, and tomatoes at the Humphries Farm. During the stop at Joe and Pat Rogers Farm tour participants learned about Joe and Pat’s passion for their farm, how they grew the farm from a dream to what it is today, and what they enjoy about the agriculture life. The final tour stop featured a visit with Dwight and Sharon Wolfe who spent their careers working in agribusiness. Both talked their passion for the people of agriculture, the row crop operation that is now managed by Isom Brothers, and Dwight even shared the story the pond in front of their house.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Inspection will restrict lanes on Eggners Ferry Bridge

Crews from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be inspecting the Eggners Ferry Bridge beginning Tuesday. Inspectors will be utilizing what they call a UBIV, or Under Bridge Inspection Vehicle. That will require the westbound lanes to be blocked off, with two-way traffic in the eastbound lanes. Setup will begin on...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

UK Grain Field Day moved from Princeton to Elizabethtown

This year's University of Kentucky Grain Field Day will be held on Tuesday, but not in Princeton. The UK Research and Education Center in Princeton took a direct hit from the massive December tornado, and is still a long way from recovery. The $30 million facility that just opened in 2019 lost 49 of its 58 buildings, and most of its ongoing research had to be put on hold.
PRINCETON, KY
whopam.com

Lot Next Door program going strong, cleaning up lots in Hopkinsville

The Lot Next Door program is going strong in Hopkinsville and officials are looking to get even more people and properties involved. Tyechia Walton is the Lot Next Door Coordinator and says there are roughly 80 lots in the program that is focused on getting vacant lots that are in disrepair under new ownership and taken care of in a way that benefits the city.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkms.org

Severe drought shriveling corn for some western Ky. farmers

Some farmers in far western Kentucky are continuing to deal with a drought that could ruin some corn yields later in the year. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows much of the region from Fulton County to Christian County in a severe drought that’s only worsened throughout this summer. University of Kentucky Extension Professor Chad Lee – who specializes in studying corn, soybeans and small grains – said how fortunate some farmers have been depends on how much rainfall their county has had.
FULTON COUNTY, KY
fox17.com

Clarksville seeks volunteers for river cleanup

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Parks and Recreation and local outfitter Float Ya Boat invite paddlers to join them for a river cleanup Aug. 4 beginning at 9:30 a.m. The cleanup will span the West Fork of the Red River between Robert Clark Park and Billy Dunlop Park. Clarksville...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wevv.com

Portion of KY 70 in Muhlenberg County to close next week

Part of KY 70 in Muhlenberg County between US 431 and Sherwood Drive will be closed next week for a cross drain replacement project. Work will close the section of road July 25-27. Drivers will need to find their own detour for this roadwork, there will not be a designated...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Bilstein Cold Rolled Steel celebrates completion of expansion

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bilstein Cold Rolled Steel LP, a German fabricated metals manufacturer, celebrated the grand opening of its newly-completed expansion on Wednesday. The company originally announced Bowling Green as their new home in 2013 with an investment of $120M and 90 new jobs, according to a release by BG Area Chamber of Commerce. Shortly after in 2015, Bilstein announced its first expansion with an additional $20M of investment and 20 new jobs. In addition, Bilstein began operations in 2017 in the Kentucky Transpark and last year announced this additional $17.8M investment and expansion.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
livability.com

Clarksville TN a ‘Hidden Gem That Has Been Discovered’

Clarksville-Montgomery County is an economic engine with a skilled talent pipeline and abundant resources. Sponsored by: Clarksville Economic Development Council. Clarksville-Montgomery County is a place where talent and opportunity connect. This is due to a growing workforce of career-ready veterans and well-educated high school and university graduates with the skills needed by companies creating the jobs of the future.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Mobile Home Abandoned Along Kentucky Highway

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is seeking information on the owner of a mobile home that has been abandoned along a section of KY 778/Will Jackson Road in Trigg County. The mobile home was left along the roadway sometime Tuesday night. It appears the mobile home may have run off the roadway while being transported along KY 778/Will Jackson Road between the 4 and 5 mile marker.
Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
798K+
Views
