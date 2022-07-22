ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Baseball: Class A West Regional Tournament Day Two highlights

By Phil Benotti
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2nto_0goVOuLO00

Day Two of the Class A West Regional Tournament had it all, which saw the eight remaining teams hoping to get off to the right start in the double-elimination bracket.

Legion Baseball Scores:
(WR) Bismarck Senators (5), Jamestown Blues (0)
(WR) Bismarck Representatives (7), Minot Metros (1)
(WR) Mandan A’s (4), Watford City Walleye (3)
(WR) Bismarck Capitals (3), Williston Oilers (5)

