Baseball: Class A West Regional Tournament Day Two highlights
Day Two of the Class A West Regional Tournament had it all, which saw the eight remaining teams hoping to get off to the right start in the double-elimination bracket.
Legion Baseball Scores:
(WR) Bismarck Senators (5), Jamestown Blues (0)
(WR) Bismarck Representatives (7), Minot Metros (1)
(WR) Mandan A’s (4), Watford City Walleye (3)
(WR) Bismarck Capitals (3), Williston Oilers (5)
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.
Comments / 0