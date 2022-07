The Falcons just recently placed Deion Jones on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, which certainly complicates any plans to trade the former LSU Tiger. Jones cannot be traded or cut while on the PUP list but can be activated anytime during training camp or preseason. It’ll be interesting to see what the club does with him when that time comes. The financial ramifications of parting ways with Jones justify trading him but cutting him might not be the most economical decision.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO