Santa Rosa man pleads guilty to multiple counts of sexually assaulting minors

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A Santa Rosa man has been sentenced to 25 years to life after his plea to multiple counts of sexual assault of a minor.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Emmanuel Cortes-Torres, 25, was scheduled to start his trial on April 8 but he pleaded guilty to six felony accounts for lewd conduct with minors, attempting to engage in lewd conduct, meeting a minor for lewd purposes and possession of a firearm, per the Sonoma County District Attorney.

"This predator has been given a sentence that will protect against future victimization, and hopefully provide those he preyed upon with a sense of justice served," District Attorney Jill Ravitch said.

Authorities began investigating Cortes-Torres in 2019 when a minor reported that he threatened her after she refused to sell drugs for him, the district attorney reported. Santa Rosa police got access to Cortes-Torres' social media records and found that he messaged several minors trying to meet up with them for sexual purposes.

Police found several sexually explicit photos and videos of multiple minors. Eleven potential victims were identified ranging from 10-years-old to 14-years-old, the district attorney said. He used social media to have lewd conversations with victims before meeting them face to face.

During the investigation, he was already on probation for selling controlled substances, the district attorney reported. He was prohibited from having a firearm because of his previous conviction but authorities found photos and videos of Cortes-Torres with a firearm.

Cortes-Torres will be considered for parole after he has served 20 years of his sentence, due to California legislation that went into effect in 2014.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App

SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram