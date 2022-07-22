ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarissa Uprooted Exhibit closes this weekend

By WHAM
13 WHAM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRochester, N. Y. — The Clarissa Uprooted Exhibit held a intergenerational tribute with Mayor Malik Evans at the Liberty Pole, on Thursday. The exhibit closes on Sunday after six weeks of being on...

13wham.com

13 WHAM

Annual 'Roc the Peace Fest' returns Saturday

Rochester, N.Y. — Neighbors came together Saturday afternoon to help in the fight against violence in Rochester and surrounding areas with the 13th annual Roc the Peace Fest. Musicians, artists, dance groups and vendors showed their support of non-violence in the city of Rochester. Roc the Peace is an...
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

Palmyra Canaltown Days are Back in September

Its back! Visit Palmyra’s Canaltown Days and see why Palmyra is known as the “Queen of the Canal Towns” and has three times been recognized for excellence by the National Park Service and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor Commission. The event will be held on Main...
PALMYRA, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Spencerport Canal Days Returns July 30 & 31

Car enthusiasts from all around flock to the Spencerport Canal Days Car Show to see hundreds of the area’s best cars and to visit with their owners, who have made their vehicles a labor of love. In its 30th year, the show takes place Saturday, July 30, at the Ferris Goodridge American Legion Post 330 at 691 Trimmer Road. Shuttle buses will run from Spencerport High School from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon with a fee of $20 after July 24 and no refunds. The first 200 registrants receive a dash plaque, and there are plenty of door prizes, plus a 50/50 raffle. Awards are presented at 3 p.m.
SPENCERPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bishop holds Mass calling for peace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - There was another fatal shooting in the City of Rochester Saturday night. A man was killed on Lyell Avenue bringing this year's homicide count up to 44 so far. Sunday morning a Mass was held at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Rochester calling for the end of...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochestermedia.com

Downtown Rochester Debuts Bill Lipuma Community Spirit Award

The Rochester Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is proud to introduce the Bill Lipuma Community Spirit Award. The award seeks to recognize a member of our downtown that embodies the community pride, spirit and love of Rochester that Bill demonstrated every day since he opened his business, Lipuma’s Coney Island in 1969.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Spencerport Rotary selects Braemar Country Club as Business of the Month for July

Spencerport Rotary has selected Braemar Country Club as its Business of the Month for July. The club has held many events at Braemar – golf tournaments and numerous dinner banquets – and has always had exceptional food and great service. Pictured from Braemar Country Club are Walt, Lily, Julianna, Sonia and Jeremy Pavlovich, Anthony Aponte, Julie Rivera, Cheryl Wilston, Tyler Wilston, Kevin Thomas, Dennis Culhane, Courtney Converse, Debbie Brooks, Paul MacDougall, and Jerry Boberskyj, plus Rotarians Esmeralda Updegraph, Laura and Stu McFarlane, Dave DeMers, Lee and Joe Marasco, Kos Mihalitsas, and Anne Forberg.
SPENCERPORT, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Area youths recognized by Monroe County

Congratulations to the following students from the Towns of Sweden, Clarkson and Hamlin who were honored at the Monroe County Awards Ceremony for the 2022 Young Citizen Award and the nominees for the Willie W. Lightfoot Youth Advocate Awards. This award ceremony was established by the County Legislature as one of the highest honors for youth and adult leadership, community service, advocacy, and perseverance.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
getnews.info

Kitchens By Premier Shares the Benefits of Laminate Countertops

Kitchens By Premier is a top kitchen and bathroom remodeling company serving Rochester and the surrounding areas. In a recent update, the remodelers shared the advantages that property owners reap from installing laminate countertops. Rochester, NY – In a website post, Kitchens By Premier shared the advantages of installing laminate...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Pizzeria Getting New Location & Name

One Geneva pizza shop is getting a new home. According to the Finger Lakes Times, Ciccino’s Pizzeria will be moving from its Exchange Street location to the former Rite Aid on Castle Street. Possibly being completed as early as September, the restaurant will take up half of the former pharmacy.
GENEVA, NY
talkerofthetown.com

The Lake Steamer “Rochester”: A Witness to Tragedy

[Bessie Edgerton launches the Rochester (1910). Images provided by Michael Nighan]. During the last decades of the 19th. Century, through the first decades of the 20th – in the era before the automobile became the primary mode of transportation — Rochesterians seeking the diversions of a scenic vacation had to look no further than the shores of Charlotte. Not to the beaches, but to the Lake Ontario excursion steamers which called at the port on a regular basis.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: TODAY WE GRIEVE

No recriminations, no finger pointing, no politics. Today, we just sit here numb, awash in the sorrow of loss. Tomorrow we will ask questions. About the suspect. About the law. About the protests and the politicians and the pastors. About the cowardice and depravity the mayor spoke of, about the war on his streets, about the battle in our society, about the divisions in our hearts.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Pulled pork fundraiser to benefit area school project

The First Congregational Church of Spencerport UCC is entering into a partnership with Rochester Academy Charter Elementary School, whose Principal, Heather Eysaman, is a Spencerport native. RACS was started in 2008 as a High School and has grown to include Elementary and Middle schools. RACS is a school of choice with 400 students and a 95% graduation rate.
SPENCERPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Hot weekend ahead in WNY

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Keep the air conditioner going tonight. A warmer weather pattern is developing for WNY as we head into the weekend and that means high temperatures back to near 90 degrees. This evening's weather will stay a little warmer than normal for this time of year. Here's...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fallen officer's hometown honors him

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) - Fairport residents are paying their respects to Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkeiwicz by tying blue ribbons to the trees along Main Street. The village native was shot and killed in an ambush on Thursday night in Rochester. The ribbons extended over a few blocks. News10NBC is still waiting to hear when remembrance services for the officer will take place, and we will bring you that information when it becomes available.
FAIRPORT, NY
chronicle-express.com

Main Deck brings contemporary farm-to-table fare to Keuka Lake

New restaurant brings three food & beverage experiences to Penn Yan, with Main Deck Restaurant, Tunnel Bar Cocktail Lounge, and Scuttlebutts Casual Quick Service. PENN YAN — Main Deck, a new waterfront eatery located in Penn Yan, opened its doors on Wednesday, July 20. The former Top of the Lake location was redeveloped, following a purchase in late 2021 by Penn Yan native Tim Stuart. After several months of redesign and renovation, the Main Deck concept has been brought to life with three unique dining concepts — a restaurant, a patio lounge and bar, and take-away window service; with Stuart’s vision executed by a highly curated team of experienced professionals led by General Manager Brad Burritt and Executive Chef Jason Lambert.
PENN YAN, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Spencerport resident recognized among Top Women in Grocery

Natalie Fisher, of Spencerport, is being recognized among the Top Women in Grocery by Progressive Grocer. In total Progressive Grocer will induct 401 women into this year’s class during its celebration in Florida this November. Fisher was recognized in the Rising Star category for her work as Manager, risk and safety, for Tops Friendly Markets.
SPENCERPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Condolences pour in after Rochester Police officer is slain in line of duty

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester-area lawmakers and leaders are expressing their sorrow and offering condolences on the death of a Rochester Police officer in the line of duty. Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and his partner Officer Sino Seng were shot while on a detail on Bauman Street Thursday night. Police Chief David Smith described it as an "ambush."
ROCHESTER, NY

