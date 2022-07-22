Murphy’s 3-run homer helps A’s split DH with Tigers

Detroit Tigers’ Jeimer Candelario, left, celebrates with Javier Baez after both scored on Robbie Grossman’s two-run double during the third inning… Read More

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Sean Murphy hit a three-run homer to highlight Oakland’s five-run sixth inning that broke up a scoreless game, and the Athletics beat the Detroit Tigers 5-0 to split a doubleheader.

Murphy connected for his 10th homer — his second straight season in double digits — off Garrett Hill, a rookie making his third major league start.

Stephen Vogt added a sacrifice fly and Tony Kemp an RBI single in the fifth for the A’s, who threw their sixth shutout of the season.

In the first game, Jeimer Candelario homered and Robbie Grossman doubled twice and drove in three runs against his former team as Detroit won 7-2.