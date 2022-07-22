ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Murphy’s 3-run homer helps A’s split DH with Tigers

By JANIE McCAULEY Associated Press
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HjWN6_0goVLDw800
Detroit Tigers’ Jeimer Candelario, left, celebrates with Javier Baez after both scored on Robbie Grossman’s two-run double during the third inning… Read More

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Sean Murphy hit a three-run homer to highlight Oakland’s five-run sixth inning that broke up a scoreless game, and the Athletics beat the Detroit Tigers 5-0 to split a doubleheader.

Murphy connected for his 10th homer — his second straight season in double digits — off Garrett Hill, a rookie making his third major league start.

Stephen Vogt added a sacrifice fly and Tony Kemp an RBI single in the fifth for the A’s, who threw their sixth shutout of the season.

In the first game, Jeimer Candelario homered and Robbie Grossman doubled twice and drove in three runs against his former team as Detroit won 7-2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Akil Baddoo riding pine for Detroit Sunday

The Detroit Tigers did not include Akil Baddoo in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Baddoo will take a seat Sunday while Robbie Grossman covers left field and Willi Castro starts in right field. Baddoo has struggled in his second season, making 77 plate appearances but batting...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Homer, MI
FOX Sports

Castellanos boils over after Cubs beat Phillies 6-2 in 10

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Castellanos' first season in Philadelphia has been a struggle, and his frustration boiled over Saturday night. Nico Hoerner homered early and scored the tiebreaking run in a five-run 10th inning that sent the Chicago Cubs to a 6-2 victory over Castellanos and the Phillies. Castellanos...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Vimael Machin not in lineup Sunday for Athletics

Oakland Athletics infielder Vimael Machin is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Machin is being replaced at third base by Sheldon Neuse versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. In 64 plate appearances this season, Machin has a .211 batting average with a .546 OPS, 1 home run,...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Jeimer Candelario
Person
Homer
Person
Stephen Vogt
WOOD TV8

9 shot at ‘large’ Kalamazoo party

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Nine people were shot after a party early Saturday morning in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers responded to a report of several shots fired and several people being hit by gunfire at the 1300 block of N Church Street at 2:13 a.m. When they arrived...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#The Detroit Tigers#Rbi
WOOD TV8

Man killed, 2 in hospital in Ionia Co. rollover crash

EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed and two people were taken to a hospital after a rollover crash north of Ionia Thursday morning. The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Haynor Road near Dick Road in Easton Township, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office. A compact SUV driven by a 24-year-old Orleans woman was headed east on Haynor Road when the vehicle went off the road at the curve at Dick Road, flipped over and hit a tree, deputies said.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
WOOD TV8

Crop duster plane crashes into Montcalm Co. field

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A small crop duster plane crashed into a field in Montcalm County Saturday morning, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers responded to the crash around 10:20 a.m., according to a tweet by MSP. The pilot of the plane told state police that the engine failed so they had to do a hard landing in a bean and wheat field in Crystal Township.
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy