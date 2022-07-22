Neighbors share their reaction after 16-year-old boy shot in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — A family is dealing with the fact that their 16-year-old boy will probably not be alive much longer after Thursday night and investigators have little to go on to find the shooter after someone shot the young man in the head in National City.

“I seen the young man on the ground,” said a nearby neighbor.

“He was shot in the head. I could see him taking his last breath, he was just trying to breathe."

The neighbors on Euclid avenue and E 16th Street saw the shooting unfold Wednesday night.

A woman, who decided to remain anonymous, says that she was devastated when she heard the gunshots and saw the scene.

"It's just senseless, senseless shootings with these young kids, they don't know what they are doing."

National City Police say that multiple shots were fired at the intersection. A 16-year-old boy, who they have not yet identified, is now on life support. Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened and are looking for three suspects who ran off.

“Last night was scary,” said Amy Macaspac. “It was different, for them and for me too."

This mother of three says she hopes investigators find out who did this and why. As of Thursday, police have not released any information on who the suspects are.

"It's a different world out there now, you have to be safe all the time," shares Macaspac.

Just last month, two men aged 18 and 21 were shot in an alley a few blocks from where this shooting took place.

Parents who live in National City, like Omar Navarro, say shootings here, happen all too often.

"It sucks but that's how we live out here,” said Navarro.