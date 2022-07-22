Special Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 23:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Livingston; Saginaw; Shiawassee The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Saginaw County in southeastern Michigan Shiawassee County in southeastern Michigan Northwestern Livingston County in southeastern Michigan * Until 1215 AM EDT. * At 1113 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Ithaca to near Elsie to near Edgemont Park to near Potterville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Laingsburg and Marion Springs around 1125 PM EDT. Owosso and Henderson around 1130 PM EDT. Chesaning, Perry, St. Charles, Corunna, Morrice and Oakley around 1135 PM EDT. New Lothrop, Bancroft and Lennon around 1145 PM EDT. Fowlerville, Cohoctah, Byron and Oak Grove around 1150 PM EDT. Howell around 1200 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Brant, Parkers Corners, Juddville, Fenmore, Layton Corners, Bennington, Conway Township, Shaftsburg, Carland and Vernon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO