Falcons place LB Deion Jones on PUP

By Ben Levine
 3 days ago
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jones underwent shoulder surgery earlier this offseason, but the procedure was reportedly a “cleanup.” It sounded like the linebacker could be back in time for training camp, but he’ll miss at least the first few days of practice thanks to Thursday’s transactions. Jones can return to practice at any time, but that will require the Falcons to remove him from the PUP list.

A 2016 second-round pick, Jones has anchored Atlanta’s linebacking corps throughout his career. The 27-year-old had another productive season in 2021, finishing with 137 tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble. However, he hasn’t made a Pro Bowl since 2017, and with the Falcons facing a total rebuild, Jones would seem to be one of the next veterans on the block.

The problem is, moving on from Jones is easier said than done. Tied to a $20M cap figure this year, Jones has two seasons left on his contract. Thanks to two 2021 restructures, the Falcons would be left with a whopping $18M in dead money if they decided to release the linebacker, adding on to their $63M in dead-money charges (much of that from the dead-money record ($40M) on Matt Ryan‘s contract).

So, the more likely path is that Jones is moved via trade, and once the linebacker is able to show that he’s fully recovered from his shoulder surgery, there should be plenty of squads interested in adding him to their LB room. While teams might be leery of the $9.6M (guaranteed) and $11.9M (nonguaranteed) salaries he is due over the next two years, the LSU product is still just 27 and has missed only one game over the past three seasons.

For the time being, the likes of Rashaan Evans, Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen, and Nick Kwiatkoski should get some extra reps at inside linebacker with Jones sidelined.

