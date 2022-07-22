ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water rescue incident closes bridge in Ulster for 2 hours

By Rhea Jha
 3 days ago

ULSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – The Ulster River Bridge was closed to traffic for over two hours Thursday evening as surrounding multiple fire departments were staged for a water rescue incident.

The situation occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday night, on the Ulster River Bridge.

Area fire departments including Ulster-Sheshequin, North Towanda, Towanda, and Athens Borough were there to assist Pennsylvania State Police in handling the situation, according to officials at the Ulster Fire Department. Other responders included Guthrie EMS, Bradford County Drone Team, as well as the Greater Valley Dive Team.

After two hours, the situation had reportedly been resolved, with no one injured. The bridge re-opened around 10 p.m.


