California State

California Supreme Court Greenlights Recovery of Treble Damages and Attorneys' Fees in Commercial Litigation and Beyond

texasguardian.com
 3 days ago

Los Angeles, July 21, 2022 — The California Supreme Court issued its long-awaited decision in a high-profile business lawsuit, Siry Investments vs. Saeed Farkhondehpour, adopting a limited partner's position that the state's civil theft statute applies to the theft of business funds. In interpreting Penal Code section 496, California's highest court...

www.texasguardian.com

Law & Crime

Woman Sentenced to One Year and a Day in Federal Prison for Her Role in $400,000 GoFundMe Scam That ‘Went Viral’

A New Jersey woman behind a $400,000 GoFundMe scam was sentenced by a federal judge on Thursday to serve one year and one day in prison. Katelyn McClure, 32, of Bordentown, New Jersey, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in what the U.S. Department of Justice dubbed “a GoFundMe scam that gained nationwide attention.”
BORDENTOWN, NJ

