California Supreme Court Greenlights Recovery of Treble Damages and Attorneys' Fees in Commercial Litigation and Beyond

A New Jersey woman behind a $400,000 GoFundMe scam was sentenced by a federal judge on Thursday to serve one year and one day in prison. Katelyn McClure, 32, of Bordentown, New Jersey, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in what the U.S. Department of Justice dubbed “a GoFundMe scam that gained nationwide attention.”

BORDENTOWN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO