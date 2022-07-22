California Supreme Court Greenlights Recovery of Treble Damages and Attorneys' Fees in Commercial Litigation and Beyond
Los Angeles, July 21, 2022 — The California Supreme Court issued its long-awaited decision in a high-profile business lawsuit, Siry Investments vs. Saeed Farkhondehpour, adopting a limited partner's position that the state's civil theft statute applies to the theft of business funds. In interpreting Penal Code section 496, California's highest court...www.texasguardian.com
