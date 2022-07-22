ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Indigenous Burial Grounds returning to Fond du Lac Band

WDIO-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"We get our home back! We see that place as our home because that is where we are from; you can't put a price on that,” said Bob Miller. After its removal in 1919 to St. Francis cemetery, The Wisconsin Point Burial Grounds is returning to the Fond du Lac...

www.wdio.com

CBS Minnesota

Man, 55, dies in crash on Blatnik Bridge in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. -- A driver died after losing control of his car on Blatnik Bridge in Duluth, state patrol says. Officials say that around 7:50 p.m. on Friday a 55-year-old man was traveling north on Interstate 535 on the bridge, heading to Duluth from Superior, Wisconsin. He was driving a Ford Expedition, but lost control of the vehicle, striking a median wall.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth Ultimate Community holds the 2022 LT's Memorial Freedom Fest

The Duluth Ultimate Community held the 2022 LT's Memorial Freedom Fest, mixed hat tournament at Stebner Fields on Saturday. All in rememberance of an old friend of the community. "Duluth has historically held a summer tournament. For a long time a player named Tim Stevenson, we called him little Tim...
DULUTH, MN
wpr.org

Leaving her small Wisconsin town, Bayfield County woman targets motorcycle record

Bridget McCutchen grew up in a tiny Bayfield County town wanting to leave her bubble and discover the world with her horse, Mab. McCutchen had an innate inclination to explore and wander around nature, growing her adventurous spirit. She grew up outside the town of Kelly, about 10 minutes from the village of Mason. She called Mason a "very itty-bitty place" with 100 or so people.
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Maya Roseinny Rickords

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Weather Sketch for Friday, July 22: Maya Roseinny Rickords. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw...
DULUTH, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Wisconsin Woman Run Over By Train in Delano

DELANO -- A Wisconsin woman was taken to the hospital after she was run over by a train early Friday morning. The incident happened just after 2:00 a.m. in the area of 4th Street South and Franklin Avenue in Delano. Authorities arrived to find the woman, 51-year-old Heather Sinkel of...
DELANO, MN
1520 The Ticket

One Person Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Duluth

Duluth, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Duluth Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a vehicle was traveling north on the I-535 Blatnik Bridge toward Duluth from Superior, Wisconsin. The vehicle lost control, struck the median wall, overcorrected, and struck a piece of construction equipment on the right shoulder just after 7:45 p.m.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

1 dead, 1 critical after I-35 crash near Willow River

WILLOW RIVER, MN. (KBJR) - One person has died, another was airlifted to a hospital after a crash Friday afternoon on I-35. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 1:30 p.m. on southbound I-35 near Willow River. Investigators say the driver of a southbound car lost control, went off...
WILLOW RIVER, MN
WDIO-TV

Building 'The Trail to Oregon' from the ground up

The new theatre company Small Waves is bringing the Team StarKid adult cult favorite 'The Trail to Oregon' to the Zeitgeist in Duluth after building the show from the ground up. To meet the expenses for renting the space, pay the musicians, and pay for other materials, the cast and...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Cliffs: Northshore to stay idle until at least April of next year

Idled in the spring, Northshore Mining is going to stay down for longer. That’s the update from Lourenco Goncalves, CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs, during Friday’s earnings call. He said it will remain idle until at least April of 2023. Goncalves said this is due to less need for pellets, as they are using more prime scrap. "The pellets at Northshore are not needed at this time."
BABBITT, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth juvenile apprehended after armed robbery

In Duluth, officers responded to a robbery on the 100 block of 131st avenue West. Officers made contact with the reporting party who said they were meeting up with a male individual to sell him a phone. But when then the suspect pulled a gun on them, demanded the phone, and ran.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Hwy 53 intersection improvements in Virginia start July 25

Construction on the intersection of Hwy 53 and P&H Road in Virginia near Komatsu Mining will begin on July 25. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the work will improve safety for vehicles turning onto P&H Road and allow better access for oversize vehicles.
VIRGINIA, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Juvenile arrested by police Saturday afternoon

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A juvenile male is in custody with possible charges pending for aggravated robbery and 2nd-degree assault. According to the Duluth Police Department, they were called to the 100 block of 131st Ave W for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, they spoke to...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman hit by train in Delano, severely injured

DELANO, Minn. -- A woman was severely injured after she was hit by a train northwest of the Twin Cities, police say.Officers responded to a call around 2:07 a.m. Friday to a report of a woman injured by a moving train around Fourth Street South and Franklin Avenue East. Upon arrival, they found a 51-year-old woman from Webster, Wis., lying on the railroad tracks.Police say she had been crossing the tracks with two others and tried to cross between two train cars parked on the tracks. The train began moving and the woman fell and became stuck below the moving train.Responders on the scene gave the woman lifesaving procedures before transporting her to Hennepin County Medical Center.
DELANO, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth's Lightspeed Lift now lifting up athletes on 2 world stages

The 2022 World Athletics Championships are underway in Eugene, Oregon and Duluth has a presence in the Lightspeed Lift. "I think we were the first equipment installed in Hayward Field," president Malcolm Macaulay said. "Got to step on the field itself before anyone had run on it. It's fun now to watch it on TV, see the athletes going and know that they're walking by our systems, a lot of them are using our systems for warmups.
DULUTH, MN
drydenwire.com

Court Sentences Trego Man On Convictions From Attempted Homicide Case

WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Shaun Higgins, of Trego, WI, on convictions stemming from an incident in February 2021 during which Higgins drove a UTV over another individual. Charges of Class B Felony Attempt First Degree Intentional Homicide; Class G Felony Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and two...
TREGO, WI
boreal.org

UPDATE: Superior Sergeant Charged after Fatal Crash, Baby Passed Away

SUPERIOR, WI. — The Superior Police Sergeant accused of driving drunk in a fatal crash was charged today. Greg Swanson made his first court appearance. Today, Douglas County Judge George Glonek agreed to a 15-thousand dollar cash bail for Swanson. Swanson appeared via zoom while sitting in the Bayfield county jail–where he had been transferred.
SUPERIOR, WI

