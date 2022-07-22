ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Police investigating after fatal shooting in Mattapan

By Bryan Lambert
whdh.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in Mattapan Thursday night. Officials...

whdh.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
liveboston617.org

Man Injured Overnight After Fleeing Shooting in Dorchester

On Saturday morning, at approximately 00:45 hours, Boston Police Officers from District B-3, responded to the area of Wollaston Terrace for a 911 call for shots fired. The 911 caller stated that someone had been shooting at him. Officers responded and located the caller who told him that as soon...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating after SUV plunges into water in Onset

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an SUV plunged into the ocean near the town pier in Onset Saturday. According to officials, the driver was found outside the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital. No one else was in the vehicle at the time. (Copyright (c)...
WAREHAM, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police arrest suspect following Huntington Ave shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man has been arrested after a shooting in the city’s Fenway-Kenmore neighborhood left a victim wounded Saturday morning. Officers assigned to District D-4 were called to the area of 491 Huntington Ave when shots were reported around 11 a.m., near the Museum of Fine Arts and Northeastern University.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Worcester Police investigating fatal crash involving stolen SUV

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester Police are investigating a fatal three-car crash that occurred Saturday night, according to a statement from the police department. According to Worcester police, at approximately 9:30 p.m., an officer attempted to stop a stolen White SUV that was speeding but backed off pursuit once the operator began driving erratically. Around 20 minutes later, police arrived at the intersection of Main and Chandler Street to find that the vehicle had struck two other cars and several individuals were scattered on the ground.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mattapan, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
whdh.com

Suspect search underway after state forest worker assaulted at Barrett Pond

CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are searching for a suspect after a woman allegedly attacked a 63-year-old worker at the Myles Standish State Forest in Carver on Saturday. The worker, an employee at the Department of Conservation and Recreation, told authorities he was assaulted by a woman at Barrett Pond around 2 p.m., after he told her the pond gate was closed and could not be entered at the time.
CARVER, MA
bpdnews.com

Two Teenage Males in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Two Loaded Firearms During Investigation in Dorchester

At about 8:36 PM on Saturday July 23, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested two teens on firearm-related charges during an investigation in the area of 337 Harvard Street in Dorchester. The officers were on patrol when their attention was drawn to a group of teens gathered near the rear alley of the building directly underneath a clearly posted No Loitering sign. When the officers approached to speak to the group, they observed the outline of a handgun inside the shorts pocket of one of the individuals, later identified as a 16-year-old male from Fall River. Officers performed a pat frisk of the suspect, leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun. As the officers were placing the suspect in custody, they observed that another teenager on scene, later identified as a 15-year-old male from Taunton, appeared to be concealing an unknown object on the left side of his waistband. The male was seated on the hood of a parked car with his left leg drawn close to his chest and his left arm pinned against his side. The officers also observed that the suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt despite the recent heat wave in Boston. When the officers went to perform a pat frisk, they immediately recovered a loaded .45 caliber Springfield Armory XD-45 ACP handgun from the left side of the suspect's waistband. The second suspect was then placed in custody without incident. The remaining parties on scene were identified and released forthwith.
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts man arrested after grabbing random child and kissing her, barking at dogs

At a street fair in Dorchester a man was arrested after his drunken behavior at an annual street fair. 54-year old Hung Tran of Dorchester had been at the street fair for a number of hours and became extremely intoxicated. Boston Police officers escorted Tran off the fairgrounds “due to his intoxication,” however an hour later he returned.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Officers from B-3 Investigating 14 Round ShotSpotter on Franklin Ave Friday

On Friday, July 22 2022, at approximately 22:00 hours Boston Police Officers from District B-3 responded to the area of 1 Shandon Road on Franklin Hill for a ShotSpotter activation for 14 rounds. First arriving officers located multiple vehicles with ballistic damage as well as numerous spent shell casings throughout...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Sunbeam Television#Violent Crime
whdh.com

State Police: Missing adult pulled from water at beach in Winchester

WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man believed to have been missing after struggling in the water in Winchester was recovered by State Police divers on Sunday. The State Police Dive Team, Airwing, and other authorities were originally called to Sandy Beach just after 4:30 p.m. for reports of a possible drowning victim.
WINCHESTER, MA
liveboston617.org

B-2 Officers Recover Stolen Car on Blue Hill Ave Friday

On Friday, at approximately 18:45 hours, Boston Police Officers from District B-2, were in the area of Warren Street and Blue Hill Ave and pulled over a grey Toyota that was reported stolen on July 1st. The driver was soon arrested by Boston Police and they later searched the vehicle...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

RECORDS AND MUGSHOT RELEASED: Suspect With Loaded Firearm Last Month is Repeat Offender and Possible Murder

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whdh.com

Arrest made in New Hampshire suspicious death case

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - An arrest has been in the case of a suspicious death near Manchester, New Hampshire, less than 24 hours after it was first reported Sunday morning. State authorities said Dillon Sleeper, 26, has been arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder after a man was found unresponsive in Hooksett.
HOOKSETT, NH
communityadvocate.com

Worcester man arrested following shoplifting at Tractor Supply Store

WESTBOROUGH – A Worcester man faces charges after he allegedly attempted to shoplift items from the Tractor Supply Store on Milk Street. Evan Charbonneau has been charged with shoplifting by concealing. The reporting party called the Westborough Police Department at 7:37 p.m. yesterday and told officers that the man...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
whdh.com

Officials investigating suspicious death in Hooksett, New Hampshire

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a suspicious death scene in Hooksett, New Hampshire, according to a statement from Attorney General John M. Formella. Due to the crime scene on Main Street, officials advise that hose looking to enter Donati Park do so from the north. Officials state that...
HOOKSETT, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston man arrested after allegedly dealing drugs inside of Macy’s

BOSTON — A Dorchester man was arrested after allegedly dealing drugs inside a Macy’s Department store, according to Boston Police. Edison Arias, 29, of Dorchester was arrested and charged Friday afternoon with trafficking and distributing Class A drugs after police say security footage identified the suspect doing a drug transaction along with attempting to steal a $40 shirt from the department store.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy