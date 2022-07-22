ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Murphy's 3-run homer helps A's split DH with Tigers

 3 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Sean Murphy clobbered a baseball and sent it directly through the window of a suite in center field, an impressive drive the Oakland Athletics hope will provide some much-needed momentum to start the second half. Crazy thing, manager Mark Kotsay even had a suite in...

Jeimer Candelario sitting for Tigers Sunday

The Detroit Tigers did not list Jeimer Candelario in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Candelario will take the afternoon off while Kody Clemens starts at third base and bats eighth. Candelario has struggled at the plate so far this season, batting .195 with a .585...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Astros start fast, batter Ray for 3-game sweep of Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña hit back-to-back home runs off Robbie Ray to begin the game, and the Houston Astros roughed up the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner in an 8-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners that completed a three-game sweep Sunday. Martín Maldonado had three RBIs from the No. 9 spot in the lineup and All-Star lefty Framber Valdez (9-4) took a shutout into the seventh inning for the Astros, who won their fifth straight and increased their AL West lead to 13 games over second-place Seattle. The Mariners had won 14 in a row before Houston arrived, but were stopped cold by the defending AL champions coming out of the All-Star break. “We played good ball,” Houston manager Dusty Baker said. “We held on a couple games, but our bullpen came through. Guys were operating on fumes, but they found some energy to win the game.”
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Mark Canha in lineup for Mets Saturday night

New York Mets infielder/outfielder Mark Canha is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Canha is getting the nod in left field, batting fifth in the order versus Padres starter Blake Snell. Our models project Canha for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
MLB
numberfire.com

Akil Baddoo riding pine for Detroit Sunday

The Detroit Tigers did not include Akil Baddoo in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Baddoo will take a seat Sunday while Robbie Grossman covers left field and Willi Castro starts in right field. Baddoo has struggled in his second season, making 77 plate appearances but batting...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Castellanos boils over after Cubs beat Phillies 6-2 in 10

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Castellanos' first season in Philadelphia has been a struggle, and his frustration boiled over Saturday night. Nico Hoerner homered early and scored the tiebreaking run in a five-run 10th inning that sent the Chicago Cubs to a 6-2 victory over Castellanos and the Phillies. Castellanos...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Vimael Machin not in lineup Sunday for Athletics

Oakland Athletics infielder Vimael Machin is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Machin is being replaced at third base by Sheldon Neuse versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. In 64 plate appearances this season, Machin has a .211 batting average with a .546 OPS, 1 home run,...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Robbie Grossman in Tigers' Saturday lineup

Detroit Tigers outfielder Robbie Grossman is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Grossman is getting the nod in right field, batting third in the order versus Twins starter Joe Ryan. In 291 plate appearances this season, Grossman has a .210 batting average with a .602 OPS,...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vanderbilt pitcher transfers to North Carolina

The UNC baseball program has added another player to their 2023 roster this week. After losing a recruit and a transfer player to the MLB draft, Scott Forbes and his team are ready to add more. And on Friday, they were able to snag a valuable pitcher from the SEC. Vanderbilt pitcher Nelson Berkwich announced he was leaving the program and has decided to join the Tar Heels. He pitched two seasons at Vanderbilt, posting a 3.03 ERA in 29.2 innings pitched. He made 28 relief appearances in two years and was a valuable piece in the bullpen for the program. Former Vanderbilt...
MLB
numberfire.com

Tigers' Kody Clemens covering third base Sunday

The Detroit Tigers listed Kody Clemens as their starting third baseman for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Clemens will bat eighth in addition to handling third base in Sunday's contest against the Twins, while Jeimer Candelario catches a breather. Clemens has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Sunday afternoon

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Vogt is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. In 88 plate appearances season, Vogt has a .156 batting average with a .539...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Willi Castro starting in right field for Tigers Sunday

The Detroit Tigers listed Willi Castro as their starting right fielder for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Castro will bat ninth and handle right field Sunday while Robbie Grossman switches to left field and Akil Baddoo takes a seat. Castro has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
DETROIT, MI
CBS News

Quintana goes seven innings, leads Pirates over Marlins 1-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jose Quintana pitched seven strong innings and combined with two relief pitchers on a five-hitter as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 1-0 on Saturday night. Quintana (3-5) allowed four hits while matching his season-high in innings. He had four strikeouts and no walks. Wil...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ABC News

Gomes, Smyly help lift Cubs to three-game sweep of Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- Yan Gomes hit two home runs, Drew Smyly tossed six sharp innings and the Chicago Cubs completed a three-game sweep with a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Nelson Velázquez also went deep for the Cubs, who have won four in a row to pull within...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

San Francisco's Austin Slater leading off on Friday night

San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater is starting in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Slater will man center field after Mike Yastrzemski was shifted to right and Luis Gonzalez was rested. In a matchup against left-hander Tyler Anderson, our models project Slater to score 11.2 FanDuel points at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Victor Reyes sitting for Tigers Saturday afternoon

Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Reyes is being replaced in right field by Robbie Grossman versus Twins starter Joe Ryan. In 126 plate appearances thsi season, Reyes has a .283 batting average with a .676 OPS,...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

San Francisco's Evan Longoria (leg) will not return on Saturday

San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria (leg) was forced to leave Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning. Longoria was unable to return after suffering a hamstring injury while running to first base during the first inning. Expect David Villar to log more at-bats if Longoria is sidelined.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Vogt is being replaced behind the plate by Sean Murphy versus Rangers starter Spencer Howard. In 87 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .145 batting average with a .521 OPS,...
OAKLAND, CA

