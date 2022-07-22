Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3' game

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A teen who was shot in a gunfight earlier this week has died, police said. Laquarries Giles was shot on Wednesday afternoon after being fired upon by Markavius Coleman, 27, and Alexander Watson, 32, WLBT-TV and WAPT-TV reported. He died at a hospital on Thursday. The death marks the 76th homicide in the capital this year, WLBT-TV said.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO