Berwyn, IL

Alderman calls for Berwyn city employee to be fired after admitting to using racial slur against man

By Eric Horng
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago
BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- There are new calls for a city employee to be fired after she admitted to police she used a racial slur against a man.

Contractor Phil Robbin still can't believe what he said happened in a Berwyn alley two months ago.

"I feel like I'm this big every day I'm walking around, and I'm a pretty big guy to be feeling like this," Robbin said.

Robbin said he was parked in that alley while on a job removing a tree from a customer's yard when a woman, whom he later learned was Berwyn school board member Sarah Lopez, rolled up in a marked city vehicle and ordered him to move his truck.

Robbin said he objected, telling her he had a permit to park in the alley.

"She was screaming at the top of her lungs, 'You don't know who you're F-ing with! I'm calling the police!' And I said, 'Feel free,'" Robbin recalled. "When I turned my back, it went haywire from then. N-word, N-word, N-word, N-word, N-word."

According to a police report, Lopez told a responding officer she did call Robbin the "N" word and then said, "I am so sick and tired of these people!"

The report said Lopez also told police she worked as a "Blight Inspector" for the Berwyn buildings department and had "...received multiple calls" about Robbin's truck blocking the alley.

She later acknowledge that "there were no calls."

"Nobody should be able to work for the city, of any city, and be able to carry around that authority to use towards anyone," Robbin said.

Berwyn South School District 100 said Lopez has now resigned from the board, saying her alleged "conduct does not reflect the beliefs of the Board of Education."

Lopez, who has not been charged by police, still works for the city but at least one alderman is now calling on Berwyn's mayor to fire her.

"Terminating the employment of Sarah Lopez, that's a must. That should have happened in May. That shouldn't be happening now. That should've happened in May," said Berwyn Alderman Joe Carmichael.

ABC7's calls to a Berwyn city spokesperson and the mayor's office were not returned. We also left messages for Sarah Lopez but did not hear back.

