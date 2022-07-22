ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Alvarez homers as Astros down Yankees 7-5 for DH sweep

darnews.com
 3 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) -- The Houston Astros opened the second half of the season by sweeping the New York Yankees in a doubleheader Thursday to inch closer in the standings to the team with baseball's best record. Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman both homered and combined for five RBIs as...

www.darnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Pirates trade catcher Michael Perez to the Mets

A day after designating Michael Perez for assignment, the Pittsburgh Pirates traded the catcher to the New York Mets for cash considerations on Saturday. Perez, 29, has been a solid defensive catcher throughout his MLB career, but a lackluster threat as a batter. In 39 games with the Pirates this season, Perez is batting .150 with six home runs and 11 RBI. Behind the plate, he allowed only one passed ball in 294.2 innings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Astros start fast, batter Ray for 3-game sweep of Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña hit back-to-back home runs off Robbie Ray to begin the game, and the Houston Astros roughed up the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner in an 8-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners that completed a three-game sweep Sunday. Martín Maldonado had three RBIs from the No. 9 spot in the lineup and All-Star lefty Framber Valdez (9-4) took a shutout into the seventh inning for the Astros, who won their fifth straight and increased their AL West lead to 13 games over second-place Seattle. The Mariners had won 14 in a row before Houston arrived, but were stopped cold by the defending AL champions coming out of the All-Star break. “We played good ball,” Houston manager Dusty Baker said. “We held on a couple games, but our bullpen came through. Guys were operating on fumes, but they found some energy to win the game.”
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Castellanos boils over after Cubs beat Phillies 6-2 in 10

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Castellanos' first season in Philadelphia has been a struggle, and his frustration boiled over Saturday night. Nico Hoerner homered early and scored the tiebreaking run in a five-run 10th inning that sent the Chicago Cubs to a 6-2 victory over Castellanos and the Phillies. Castellanos...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: The Big Three Collect a Homerun Each

Saturday Night was one to remember when not one, not two, but three of the Dodgers’ superstars hit a home run each to seal the 4-2 win over the Giants. With two outs in the third inning it was time for former Dodger, Alex Wood to face the dangerous top of the lineup once again. Mookie Betts, fresh off a go-ahead three run homer on Thursday night, stepped up to the plate. With a full 3-2 count, Betts slammed his 200th career homer into the left field stands.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
numberfire.com

Diego Castillo out of Pittsburgh's Saturday lineup against Marlins

Pittsburgh Pirates utility-man Diego Castillo is not starting in Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins. Castillo will sit on the bench after Kevin Newman was shifted to second base and Oneil Cruz was positioned at shortstop. According to Baseball Savant on 170 batted balls this season, Castillo has accounted for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ABC News

Gomes, Smyly help lift Cubs to three-game sweep of Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- Yan Gomes hit two home runs, Drew Smyly tossed six sharp innings and the Chicago Cubs completed a three-game sweep with a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Nelson Velázquez also went deep for the Cubs, who have won four in a row to pull within...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Saturday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vierling is being replaced in center field by Odudel Herrera versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. In 156 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a .234 batting average with a .651 OPS,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Nick Fortes sitting for Marlins Sunday

The Miami Marlins did not include Nick Fortes in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fortes will move to the bench Sunday while JJ Bleday, who was called up to the team last night, makes his majors debut. Bleday will bat fifth and play centerfield while Bryan De La Cruz moves to right field and Avisail Garcia starts at designated hitter.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Ryan Pressly
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
CBS News

Quintana goes seven innings, leads Pirates over Marlins 1-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jose Quintana pitched seven strong innings and combined with two relief pitchers on a five-hitter as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 1-0 on Saturday night. Quintana (3-5) allowed four hits while matching his season-high in innings. He had four strikeouts and no walks. Wil...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy