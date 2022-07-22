Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, July 22 has soared to an estimated $660 million with an estimated cash value of $376.9 million. If the jackpot is hit at $660 million, it would be the third largest jackpot win in Mega Millions history. Dream big...
As SWAC media day wrapped up on Thursday, many fans are eager for the season to begin in September. VDN would like to know your prediction on the local SWAC teams. Mississippi has three SWAC teams: Mississippi Valley State University, Alcorn State University and Jackson State University. Each is confident about the upcoming season.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The SWAC Roundup-Louisiana Committee hosted their third annual RV SWAC Round-Up on Friday, July 22. Participants who attended or represented historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) lined up with their RV’s starting at 1:00 p.m. at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. Leaders with the SWAC Roundup-Louisiana Committee wanted to bring together […]
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the oldest traditions in the state begins Friday, July 22. The Neshoba County Fair officially gets underway in Philadelphia. Festivities include live music, a rodeo, harness racing and several political speeches. Ole Miss fans who still haven’t seen the College World Series trophy may...
Because Jackson literally has nothing worth stealing, criminals from Jackson have made it a habit to go into neighboring suburbs. Some of those suburbs have police forces that will chase suspects into Jackson - because once they get to Jackson, they feel safe with JPD and if they do get caught, Soros judges and DAs.
Investigated the stroke death rate in Mississippi using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Interactive Atlas of Heart Disease and Stroke. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Coming out of high school, Travis Hunter had a No. 1 next to his name looking at his national, positional or state-wide recruiting ranking. But instead of sticking to his initial commitment to Florida State, Hunter chose to join the Jackson State Tigers and be a trailblazer for high-level prospects considering Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
Jackson State University mourns the loss of former baseball player Ralph Johnson. The Hollandale, Miss. native played for JSU from 2001-04 and earned first-team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference honors at catcher as a senior. Johnson, 39, was an assistant high school baseball coach at Westlake High School in Atlanta. He was...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - I feel like it is only fitting that I do one more surviving motherhood on this, my last day. If you know anything about me aside from the fact that I have four handsome sons, you know that I love a great bottle of wine. Tonight,...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Coffeeville School District Superintendent Vivian Robinson, Melissa Nance and Tammy Briggs were arrested on fraud-related charges. State Auditor Shad White said the trio created a business for education counseling. Robinson allegedly authorized payments to the fraudulent business when minimal services were performed to make it appear like a legitimate company.
A pair of Alcorn County teens were reported as missing by the Alcorn County Sheriff Department on Sunday morning. Please be on the lookout for 17-year-old Danny Seals and 16-year-old Summer Blades. They were last seen in a 2007 silver Toyota 4-Runner at Mapco gas station on Highway 72 East...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting Monday, July 25, free at-home COVID-19 tests will be available at all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) county health departments. According to health officials, each family can receive eight tests (four packages) of BinaxNOW antigen rapid self-tests per month. They said families do not need a doctor’s note or […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Parks and Recreation Department held their 5th annual Movies in the Park on Saturday, July 23 at Forest High School. Local vendors provided food and drinks for families who came to watch. Those in attendance were glad to see the City of Jackson offering a summertime family fun event. […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local church is giving away 500 backpacks on Saturday. The giveaway will occur at New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church on 140 West Maple Street between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. According to the church, only one backpack will be given per child. Want more...
A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Jimmie “Jay” Lee. Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr., a 2022 UM graduate from Grenada, has been charged with murder. Bond has not been set at this time. Authorities are still working to locate Lee’s body. Lee,...
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A new principal has been named for Shirley D. Simmons Middle School. The Northside Sun reported Thomas Adams will serve as the new principal following the retirement of Kelvin Griffin. Adams currently serves as the principal of the Academic Options Center. According to the newspaper, he earned his bachelor’s degree […]
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo County jail correctional officer was stabbed in the neck allegedly by a capital murder inmate. The Yazoo Herald reported an altercation broke out between inmate Alonzo Alexander and a female correctional officer. A male correctional officer became involved, reportedly to protect the female officer. The male officer was […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who recently pled guilty to carjacking reportedly Googled how long the sentence for a robbery charge is before committing the crime. According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old Xavier Young of Benton, Mississippi, pled guilty to carjacking in Shelby County Criminal Court Thursday.
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A teen who was shot in a gunfight earlier this week has died, police said. Laquarries Giles was shot on Wednesday afternoon after being fired upon by Markavius Coleman, 27, and Alexander Watson, 32, WLBT-TV and WAPT-TV reported. He died at a hospital on Thursday. The death marks the 76th homicide in the capital this year, WLBT-TV said.
Comments / 0