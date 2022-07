Bay City celebrates Sidewalk Days with outdoor booths. Dawn Lojek and Carol Lechel of Saginaw look at a shopping cart filled with lemons and try to guess how many are in the cart at My Secret Garden in Bay City on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The store put out the cart as a promotion during Sidewalk Days, an annual event that gets local businesses to bring their products outside and put them on sale.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO