'The View': Whoopi Goldberg Rages Over Sesame Place Viral Video, Claims She Reached out to 'Sesame Street'

By Brenda Alexander
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleE.G.O.T. winner Whoopi Goldberg is not taking the Sesame Place controversy lightly. Leslie Mac went viral when she shared a video of her 4-year-old daughter Paige and her friend who were seemingly ignored by the character Rosita during a parade at Sesame Street Philadelphia. Social media outrage poured in, with other...

popculture.com

Comments / 150

Patrick Fish
2d ago

the word racist has no meaning to me anymore because everything and everybody is racist if someone doesn't get their way. I work in a gas station and get called a racist at least 10 times a day if I tell someone no.

Reply(9)
126
Louis Schutz
2d ago

My disabled daughter is often passed by. One video does not make a reality. Every child can not get a pat on the head. Utter nonsense.

Reply(5)
114
xyz
2d ago

I mean let's face it this is just one mother who wanted to make a big thing out of nothing and now it's going viral. all kids are going to be disappointed one time or another in their lives

Reply(1)
62
