The northeast corner of Falkenburg Road and Causeway Boulevard has brought six new restaurant options to Brandon residents. In the new Falkenburg Commons, there are three freestanding restaurants and a strip of restaurant chains. Culver’s was the first of the stand-alone buildings to open in 2018. On the opposite end of the plaza, Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 operate out of their own buildings. Between the buildings is a strip of counter-service dining options: Potbelly Sandwich Shop, Poke Poke – Sushi Unrolled and Five Guys.

BRANDON, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO