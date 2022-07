Ben Simmons is perhaps the most confusing character currently in the NBA, there is no way to tell what version of him will show up when he next steps foot on the basketball court. Simmons sat out the first part of the season thanks to his desire to leave the Philadelphia 76ers, and even after he was traded to the Nets, he dealt with back problems and mental health issues that kept him away from the court.

