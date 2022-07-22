ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Kempsville PONY Baseball honored by News 3

By Marc Davis
WTKR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Kempsville PONY Baseball does more than just give kids a chance to play. News 3 honored the organization for going the extra mile on Thursday night. The group was presented with a $1,250 charitable donation from News 3 and...

www.wtkr.com

13newsnow.com

Jordan Fryar is your winner of the 14th annual Hampton Heat 200

HAMPTON, Va. — Saturday night marked the biggest motorsports event in Hampton Roads as Langley Speedway hosted its 14th annual Hampton Heat 200. This race carries a lot of weight for Late Model Drivers, many of whom have compared it to Daytona 500. This race was divided into two segments each lasting approximately 100 laps in length and it marks the second of the Virginia Triple Crown Series.
HAMPTON, VA
13newsnow.com

The Smith brothers of Grassfield High School continue to add to already impressive resumes

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Grassfield High School Periodic Table of Elements represents the foundational pillars of the school and everything it stands for including integrity, academic excellence, and sportsmanship. It encompasses everything it means to be a student at Grassfield, and Anthony and Stephen Smith are perfect examples. Anthony received the Grizzly Medallion Distinction last year, the highest honor a graduating senior can receive, and a $1,500 scholarship for being the 2021 recipient of the REAL Man Program.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
flathatnews.com

“I remember going home and saying, ‘I really hope they call because it really did already feel like home.’” : The College welcomes new Dean of Students Stacey Harris

As students at the College of William and Mary were preparing for final exams in Earl Gregg Swem Library, Stacey Harris was preparing for a fresh start in Williamsburg as the College’s new Dean of Students. She began her deanship in May, hearing students ring the bell for graduation and seeing the special aspects of student life at the College in full bloom.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
cbs17

Fraudulent GoFundMe named Virginia TV anchor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The family of Shanita Eure-Lewis told WAVY-TV it plans to create a way for people to donate to help her children, but have not set up anything at this time. A fraudulent GoFundMe account emerged this week, showing photos of Eure-Lewis. It claimed to be...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WTKR

Lionsbridge FC falls in playoff opener

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- In a season that's been nothing short of remarkable, the ending was crushing, as Lionbridge FC's first loss of 2022 will also be its last. Sam McCann's goal in the 63rd minute turned out to be the game winner, pushing Vermont Green FC past Lionsbridge, 2-1, in the first round of the USL League Two playoffs at TowneBank Stadium on Friday night.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Free showers and haircuts for the homeless at Norfolk church

NORFOLK, Va. — Fresh laundry and a new haircut are things some of us may take for granted. For people experiencing homelessness, these things are sometimes hard to come by. Leaders at Calvary Revival Church are hoping to change that with their inaugural “Summer Homies Festival” hosted by the church’s nonprofit outreach program, Revive Community of Virginia.
NORFOLK, VA
wfmynews2.com

Manatee, otter spotted near Virgina shipyard

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Workers at a Newport News shipyard have had some exciting animal visitors recently!. Kevin McCormick, an employee at Fairlead Ship Repair, spotted a manatee Friday morning. McCormick said he spotted the manatee cruising near the harbor at around 11 a.m. While manatee sightings aren't unheard...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
hampton.gov

Bike Walk Hampton: July Cruise

We are in the prime of (sweaty) summer bike riding season! Come join us for the July 24th Sunday Cruise through the Farmington area. Sunday Cruise: July 24 @ 5.00pm Start Location: Mary W. Jackson Fundamental Elementary (previously Tucker Capps) at 113 Wellington Dr, Hampton, VA 23666. Parking is available on site. Please arrive a bit before 5.00pm and be ready to roll at 5.00pm. This ride is a casual pace and suitable for most skill levels and bike types. No registration is necessary, just come join us! Per Hampton City Code, helmets are required for those 14 years or younger. Recommended for all ages. Those under 18 should have a responsible adult present.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

13News Now Vault: The rise and fall of the phone book

NORFOLK, Va. — Way back when, the phone books - big and bulky, yellow and white - were something we relied on almost every day. Pre-internet, they were one of the most important tools to bring family and friends, and buyers and sellers together. The Yellow Pages were used...
NORFOLK, VA
