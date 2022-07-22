Kempsville PONY Baseball honored by News 3

We are in the prime of (sweaty) summer bike riding season! Come join us for the July 24th Sunday Cruise through the Farmington area. Sunday Cruise: July 24 @ 5.00pm Start Location: Mary W. Jackson Fundamental Elementary (previously Tucker Capps) at 113 Wellington Dr, Hampton, VA 23666. Parking is available on site. Please arrive a bit before 5.00pm and be ready to roll at 5.00pm. This ride is a casual pace and suitable for most skill levels and bike types. No registration is necessary, just come join us! Per Hampton City Code, helmets are required for those 14 years or younger. Recommended for all ages. Those under 18 should have a responsible adult present.

HAMPTON, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO