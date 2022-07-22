ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Man arrested for driving 106 mph in a 35 mph zone in North Las Vegas

By Duncan Phenix
 3 days ago

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police arrested a man for driving 106 MPH in a 35 MPH zone on Friday, July 15.

Police say Jeffery Hair, 36, was driving a red Chevy Camaro and was pulled over twice that night and ticketed twice.

Hair was first pulled over at 8:22 p.m. on Lake Mead near McDaniel going 73 mph in a 35 mph zone. Police wrote him a reckless driving ticket on this stop.

    (NLVPD)
    (NLVPD)

Then, according to police, less than two minutes later he was stopped again just west of Civic Center and Lake Mead Blvd. at 5th and Brooks for driving 106 mph in a 35 mph zone.

(Google maps, NLVPD)

This time police arrested Hair for reckless driving and towed his Camaro. Police also say he was stopped and arrested for speeding during a joining forces speeding crackdown in the area.

kaarenwills
2d ago

Why does anyone think it's OK to drive anywhere, especially city streets, at way higher speed then is posted, unless they are DUI (in that case, they're not thinking, period)? People and pets often die, being killed by a driver who is driving over the speed limit, destroying their lives in a horrible way, but destroying life for themselves and so many others. Worth the need to speed?

Lori Woo
2d ago

Ironic that his name is Hair and his hair is weird🤣 Man he looks mean! Guess he's not a fast learner. They should tell the cost of the first ticket to deter others that maybe learn quicker! Hope it was over $300 and his insurance skyrockets!

