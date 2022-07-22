ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

22-year-old man reported missing in Willowbrook

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to locate a 22-year-old man last seen in the Willowbrook area of Los Angeles County.

Ibrahim Mustafa, also known as Ibrahim Alhulaiwa, was

on March 10 in the 1600 block of East 120th Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Mustafa is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Willowbrook, CA
Los Angeles, CA
