Iowa City Police have arrested a Coralville man they say was driving a car that was supposed to be receiving repairs in a mechanic’s shop. Officers responded to the Muscatine Avenue Kum & Go just before 12:45 Friday morning for a suspicious vehicle that may have been involved in recent gas drive-offs. Arriving officers say they recognized the Ford Focus in question and knew the owner believed the car was still in an auto shop receiving repairs. Once contacted, the owner said he had not given anyone permission to drive the vehicle.

CORALVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO