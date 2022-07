PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have recovered a truck wanted for allegedly striking and killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia. Police identified the man killed as 28-year-old Nyier “Nas” Cunningham. He was two blocks away from his home. Police say the truck was recovered at Belmont Avenue and Thompson Street, but a search for the driver continues. Credit: Philadelphia Police The hit-and-run happened just before 1 a.m. at 52nd and Wyalusing Streets in West Philadelphia. Medics rushed the 28-year-old victim to the hospital with severe head injuries and possibly broken bones. He was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m. at the hospital. “The vehicle...

