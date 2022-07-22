Vincennes University expands partnership with Amazon

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes University has had a history of working with Amazon since 2019. Now the two are expanding their partnership through another program called Amazon Career Choice.

The Amazon Career Choice program offers hourly Amazon employees in Indiana and throughout the U.S. the opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree, associate degree, or certificate. Amazon is covering the tuition, fees, and books that will allow employees to move into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.

When Amazon’s partnership with Vincennes University in 2019, VU developed a first-of-its-kind robotics and automation apprenticeship program for the global online retail giant.

VU one of just 200 education partners chosen to assist Amazon.

Employees are able to participate in the Career Choice program for the lifetime of their employment at Amazon and are eligible after only 90 days of employment.

