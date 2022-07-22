ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Vincennes University expands partnership with Amazon

By Matt Coutu
 3 days ago

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes University has had a history of working with Amazon since 2019. Now the two are expanding their partnership through another program called Amazon Career Choice.

The Amazon Career Choice program offers hourly Amazon employees in Indiana and throughout the U.S. the opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree, associate degree, or certificate. Amazon is covering the tuition, fees, and books that will allow employees to move into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.

When Amazon’s partnership with Vincennes University in 2019, VU developed a first-of-its-kind robotics and automation apprenticeship program for the global online retail giant.

VU one of just 200 education partners chosen to assist Amazon.

Employees are able to participate in the Career Choice program for the lifetime of their employment at Amazon and are eligible after only 90 days of employment.

Happiness Bag celebrates 50 years with a big expansion project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Happiness Bag of Terre Haute celebrated a long history of educational and recreational programs for individuals with disabilities. In celebration of half a century, the organization broke ground on a new 2.5 million dollar expansion. The outdoor recreation center will be moved and expanded from its current location, to provide […]
‘Taste Terre Haute’ kicks off seventh annual event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Nearly two dozen restaurants around Terre Haute are participating in this year’s “Taste Terre Haute,” event, offering special menu items and deals through the rest of July. The city’s chamber of commerce puts on the event. Ethan and Emily Malavolti, owners of Corsair Cafe in the Terre Haute Regional Airport, are […]
Pints & Pups takes place in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The first annual ‘Pints & Pups’ was held in Terre Haute on Saturday. The event took place in Fairbanks Park. Numerous vendors were setup for various services that could be given to the dogs. Some of these services include nail trimming, grooming and even heartworm testing. If you didn’t have […]
The Sullivan City Pool makes its long-awaited return

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Sullivan City Pool officially opened up to the community on Saturday. The Sullivan City Pool has many new features since it was last open to the public in 2017. Features include sun decks, rock walls, and much more. This project was made possible by READI Grant funds as well as […]
Casino, THCC to add to tourism boom in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Officials have said that tourism in Vigo County is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels this year. Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director David Patterson said that they could top $3 million in innkeeper tax collections by the end of the year. Venues such as The Mill, Griffin Bike […]
Public Vet clinic treats over 200 cats in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO/WAWV)– A week removed from hosting thousands of attendees at the Vigo County Fair, the fairgrounds saw hundreds of cats come through the community building over the weekend. Public Vet held a clinic to spay and neuter cats. Elijah Armendariz Peavy, a veterinary assistant with the organization, said they treated over 200 […]
Seeking artists for new Terre Haute park installation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Attention artists! You could be involved in an effort to create a new public sculpture at a Terre Haute park. Art Spaces, Inc. is seeking an artist or a team of artists to create work for Herz-Rose Park. The revitalization is a cooperative project between the city of Terre Haute […]
Local students receive McDonald’s Agriculture Scholarships

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Wabash Valley students have been selected as McDonald’s Agriculture Scholarship Award recipients. The $500 dollar scholarships are due to a partnership of area McDonald’s Owners/Operators and will go to two students who plan to study agriculture at the collegiate level. Terre Haute South Graduate Lance Fagin was selected to […]
WTWO/WAWV opens downtown studio

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — WTWO/WAWV is excited to announce that the station is growing. A new studio is being added in downtown Terre Haute. The expansion is located on 3rd Street in town and will be utilized in addition to the studio in Farmersburg. Station General Manager Tim Sanders said that having two locations […]
Sullivan County finishes up a successful 4-H Fair

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Families enjoyed all that 4-H had to offer this year at the Sullivan County 4-H Fair. The 4-H council saw entries from hundreds of students. Friday, July 22nd all those that had entries in the Exhibit Hall had the opportunity to see how they placed in this year’s fair. Purdue Extension […]
Sullivan Co. Fair tradition sets new records

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A sweet tradition continues at the Sullivan County 4-H Fair, breaking records and making a difference in the community. Every year the Sullivan County Farm Bureau sells $1 milkshakes at the fair. This week the Bureau broke a record for the number of milkshakes sold in a day. The previous record […]
Blind Dugger man climbs highest peak in U.S.

DUGGER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Dugger man lost his sight 25 years ago in a hunting accident. Despite being blind, he continues to set big goals for himself. He recently completed a feat many of us would never attempt. He climbed the highest peak in North America, Mount Denali. “It was a challenge. It was […]
Phil Minton earns 9th degree black belt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Chief Master Phil Minton is not a typical 83 year old. He exudes boundless energy and enthusiasm for the sport he loves. Martial Arts and specifically taekwondo is actually less sport and more a way of life. His drive and determination have led him to earn a 9th degree black […]
A local non-profit celebrates three years of recovery

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Sullivan County non-profit celebrated three years of work to help women heal from addictions. Since 2019, The Ruth House has made it a goal to help women state-wide heal from their addictions and traumas through faith. The nine-month-long program teaches up to ten residents at a time to quote ‘live life […]
With $3 million left in ARPA funding, Knox County asks public for help

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Starting next month, Knox county residents can submit proposals for projects around the county they believe should receive funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The county has about $3 million remaining in funds from last year, and Vice President of the county commissioners, T.J. Brink, said he hopes they can find […]
RV camper struck by a train in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a RV camper was struck by a train in Vincennes on Saturday. The incident happened at 2390 N Lower Fort Knox Road. The driver of the camper has been identified as Virginia M. Wilson of Naples, Florida. Officials said that Wilson was attempting to […]
Rex defeat Cape Catfish

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Rex defeated Cape Girardeau 11-8 on Saturday evening. Robert Ciulla hit a three run homer in the 1st inning while Connor Hicks and Kade Lassen added RBI’s in the 3rd inning. With the victory the Rex improve to 12-6 in the season’s second half.
Daviess, Montgomery officials look for solution on bridge near school

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Officials in Daviess county met on Thursday to discuss ways to receive funds to meet additional costs to replace a bridge near Barr-Reeve Middle and High School. Montgomery Town Board President Mike Haley said, before the pandemic, he hoped the project would cost about $2 million. With rising costs, officials raised the […]
