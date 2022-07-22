ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doughboys score 21 in win over Bristol

By Kenny Hawkins
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4THeki_0goV9zgL00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn: The Doughboys would ride five multi run innings and an eight inning start by Will Westbrock to a 21-1 win over Bristol, the biggest margin of the season.

Johnson City would get moving immediately, following a 1-2-3 top of the first, the Doughboys would explode for five runs, headlined by an Ethan Payne RBI double.

The lead would hold strong as Will Westbrock would retire the first 11 hitters he would face, only reaching a two ball count once in those first 3.2 innings.

The Doughboys would continue the offense in the third, tacking on another run on a Jared Johnson double, starting a streak of four consecutive innings with runs for Johnson City.

The Doughboys would go scoreless for just the second inning in the game in the seventh, but the scoring wouldn’t be over as Johnson City would plate five runs, making the game total 21 runs for the Doughboys.

Johnson City would close out the ballgame in the ninth, with Appalachian League all-star Gavin Bates finishing out the day for the Doughboys.

The win moves Johnson City to 22-20, holding at second place in the west. The Doughboys go on the road to Bristol to close out the series tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

WJHL

THS history guiding Holt, Vikings in 2022

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – In just four short weeks, high school football will return to northeast Tennessee. The Vikings of Tennessee High won’t play inside the Stone Castle until mid-September, but the team isn’t worried about its road-heavy schedule. “We’ve got a tough schedule, but I think we’ll be just fine and push through,” senior […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

2022 East Tennessee Summer Swim League concludes in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Throughout the summer, swimmers in the Tri-Cities area have been competing for a shot to win an East Tennessee Summer Swim League championship. On Saturday, more than 335 participants representing six area teams got that chance at the Kingsport Aquatic Center. In 2021, the Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee earned […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ramsey driving Rangers to new lands

ELIZABETHTON — How comfortable is Unaka football coach O’Brien Bennett with senior quarterback Landon Ramsey calling the plays?. “I told him the other day that I feel pretty comfortable going to get nachos during the ballgame,” Bennett said. “That’s where you want to be as a coach in being able to tell a kid that he’s got it and Landon definitely has it.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

New principal named for David Crockett High School

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County Schools has announced a new principal for David Crockett High School. Dr. Ashley Davis, who currently serves as the deputy chief academic officer for the school system, has been selected for the role. “Dr. Davis is the right choice at this moment to best support the needs of the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
