Doughboys score 21 in win over Bristol

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn: The Doughboys would ride five multi run innings and an eight inning start by Will Westbrock to a 21-1 win over Bristol, the biggest margin of the season.

Johnson City would get moving immediately, following a 1-2-3 top of the first, the Doughboys would explode for five runs, headlined by an Ethan Payne RBI double.

The lead would hold strong as Will Westbrock would retire the first 11 hitters he would face, only reaching a two ball count once in those first 3.2 innings.

The Doughboys would continue the offense in the third, tacking on another run on a Jared Johnson double, starting a streak of four consecutive innings with runs for Johnson City.

The Doughboys would go scoreless for just the second inning in the game in the seventh, but the scoring wouldn’t be over as Johnson City would plate five runs, making the game total 21 runs for the Doughboys.

Johnson City would close out the ballgame in the ninth, with Appalachian League all-star Gavin Bates finishing out the day for the Doughboys.

The win moves Johnson City to 22-20, holding at second place in the west. The Doughboys go on the road to Bristol to close out the series tomorrow.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.