BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was cooler and less humid this morning, so hopefully you got to enjoy some time outside. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 90s, but the humidity could make it feel hotter. Tonight will be warm and muggy, with lows only dropping to the 70s. This weekend temperatures will soar to the upper 90s to near 100. Again, the humidity could make it feel more like 105-110. An isolated shower/storm could move in Sunday night, but higher rain chances take over next week. Rain and storms look likely Monday and Tuesday, with more rain possible by mid-week.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO